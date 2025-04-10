‘I’ll tie you up’: Mickey Rourke’s disgusting comments to JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother have got the internet up in arms

Mickey Rourke didn’t even make it into the U.K. Big Brother house before pulling a creepy move on the show’s host AJ Odudu, but his behavior only went from bad to worse once he entered and started mingling with the other stars. Viewers have taken particular issue with the actor’s homophobic comments towards fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.
In his first few days in the house Rourke made several “jokes” surrounding Siwa’s sexuality. In one instance the boxer turned actor said he would be “voting out the lesbian.” In another case he yells loudly, “I need a f**” (slang for cigarette) before pointing at Siwa and clarifying, “not talking to you.” The “Karma” singer was obviously not too impressed with the comments as she shakes her head in response. Another co-star, Love Island alum Chris Hughes, chastised the Hollywood star, telling him, “you can’t say that Mickey.”
But Rourke’s remarks don’t stop there. At one point he makes a veiled rape threat, telling Siwa, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.” When his co-star responds, “I can guarantee I will still be gay,” Rourke replies, “I’ll tie you up.”
The response to Mickey Rourke’s comments
After making several jokes about Siwa, Rourke was summoned to the Diary Room where he was asked if he was aware of how offensive what he was saying was. Rourke acknowledged that his words could have a negative impact “If I was saying it in a nasty kind of way or if I truly meant it.” He was seriously cautioned but has been allowed to stay in the Big Brother house.
Viewers, on the other hand, were less than pleased with the slap on the wrist delivered to Rourke. Many wrote complaints to Ofcom, the U.K. broadcasting regulator, to demand the actor be pulled from the show.
In stark contrast to last year, the internet has actually rallied to defend JoJo Siwa as most viewers were in agreement that Rourke’s comments crossed a line.
We ride at dawn for JoJo.
Others commended Chris Hughes for putting the American actor in his place.
Some individuals defended Rourke, claiming that he had not been infected with the dreaded “woke mind virus” that’s got so many celebrities. They must not know that the actor is one of the biggest Trump haters out there.
It seems that Rourke, who is the highest paid star on the show this season, will be remaining for now. Despite the public backlash a character like him will no doubt attract viewers due to his unpredictable personality. That sounds pessimistic, but that’s reality television for you. All we can hope is that he pulls back on his inappropriate remarks and fully apologizes to Siwa.
Published: Apr 10, 2025 10:57 am