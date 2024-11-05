‘Read my mind’: Chilling Mickey Rourke message to Piers Morgan cements his view on Donald Trump

This interview Piers Morgan had with Mickey Rourke about Donald Trump certainly doesn’t age and with Election Day upon us, it’s only fitting to take a look back at it especially with the Republican vying for U.S. president again.

The actor has a lot of unsuppressed ill feelings toward Trump and him venting out about them certainly landed him in trouble. As he revealed in this 2022 interview, the U.S. Secret Service paid him a visit following the many insults and vile threats he made on the then-president’s life.

Rourke hates Trump to the bone as he has made clear in several occasions. There was not a year prior to the visit that he stopped berating the businessman. In July 2015 he said: “I’d rather stick a .38 up my a** and pull the trigger than vote for Donald Trump.” Then in 2016, he threatened him by saying that he would like to give him a “Louisville slugger.” He also called Trump “the biggest scumbag on the planet” and branded his wife Melania “a gold digger.”

In 2017, Trump took over the White House yet this did not stop the insults from coming. He called him a “garbage can of a president” whose words cannot be trusted. He said: “Everything he says is bulls**t so you can’t trust nothing, you know what I’m saying? I mean, Ulysses S. Grant was a shitty president. So every once in awhile you get a garbage can. We got a garbage can for a president.” Then in 2019 he said he’d hit Trump with a “left hook from hell.”

Statements like these naturally earned him a visit by the U.S. Secret Service as he told Morgan on his Uncensored show. The interview first kicked off with Rourke explaining why he had posted a picture on X of the Statue of Liberty crying. He explained: “They call it the United States of America but it’s now the Divided States of America and there’s one big reason for that but I’m not going to go into it because I don’t need another visit from the Secret Service.”

This rocks so incredibly hard pic.twitter.com/9xz97q5h9S — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 4, 2024

Morgan pressed him for answers about the visit but Rourke was careful with his answers. He said they paid him a visit “about six months ago” and when asked why, he wanted Morgan to “take a wild guess.” When asked if it was something he said about Trump, he replied “yeah” and when pressed what he said he shared “just the truth.” When Morgan prodded: “which is what?” Rourke just answered: “Read my mind.”

Morgan: And the secret service actually came to see you? Rourke: Oh yeah. Morgan: And what did they say? Rourke: A lot. And that s***’s way over my head so I got nothin’ to say anymore about nothin’. Over at X, netizens are having a field day betting who will win in a Trump vs. Rourke fight. Of course, hats go to the actor because he is a former professional boxer.

We need to let Trump and Mickey settle their differences in a locked room. The country will be better for it. — John Handem Piette (@JohnHPiette) November 4, 2024

Rourke would have Trump crying like a baby just by looking at him. — Nikki Clarke (@NikkiClarkejb) November 5, 2024

Rourke never detailed what happened during the U.S. Secret Service visit. It must have been “traumatic” because he has stopped berating Trump. But that’s not to say though that he has also stopped seething inside. Maybe he’s just laying low. This Election Day, naturally his vote goes to Kamala Harris as the next U.S. president as he has made it known in his Instagram posts.

