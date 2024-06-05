The Acolyte has finally made its grand debut on Disney Plus, and given how many heads have spun and rolled after these first two episodes, we can’t even begin to imagine the final form of the web that Leslye Headland has crafted for us all here.

Indeed, the show’s apparent surplus of kinetic story beats has kept the action shuffling along at a fantastic pace, with colorfully crafted sci-fi combat and breakneck intrigue coating the singular foundation of this High Republic tale of vengeance, family, and corruption.

But out of all these moving pieces that are keeping The Acolyte‘s story in a state of perpetual motion, none made quite the impact that Mae’s encounter with Master Torbin did.

Who is Master Torbin in The Acolyte?

Portrayed by Game of Thrones‘ Dean-Charles Chapman, Master Torbin is a Jedi Master who has spent the last 10 years in a silent meditation guarded by a relentless Force field. This proves to be a problem for Mae, who happens to have Torbin on her hit list.

It’s not until Mae returns to Torbin’s temple, this time with a vial of poison and a convincing argument rather than knives and tenacity, that she manages to get Torbin’s attention. In his final moments, Torbin reveals to the girl that his mission on Brendok (the home planet of Mae, where he accompanied fellow Jedi Sol, Indara, and Kelnacca) maybe wasn’t the venture of goodwill he thought it was. And judging by the photo above, we’ll be getting plenty of insight into that fateful posting as we get deeper into the series.

The Acolyte is currently streaming on Disney Plus, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday until the season finale on July 16.

