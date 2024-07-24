Are ’90 Day Fiancé’ cast members Jasmine Pineda and Michael Ilesanmi dating?

As we approach the tell-all finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, couples Michael Ilesanmi & Angela Deen and Jasmine Pineda & Gino Palazzolo look to be at their breaking point. Both couples faced unique challenges once their immigrant half finally arrived in the United States and looked to attain permanent residency, leading to accusations of toxicity, infidelity, and even fraud.

As filming for season eight wrapped up some time ago, many viewers will be wondering if the two couples are even still married, as these revelations are often kept private until the season ends, to avoid spoilers. This week, the internet has been rife with speculation that Jasmine and Michael have moved on…..with each other?!

Here’s what we know about the rumor, and if there’s any truth to the speculation.

Jasmine and Michael’s chaotic Happily Ever After season

By the time filming for Happily Ever After season eight commenced at the end of 2023, both Jasmine and Michael seemed like their respective marriages to Gino and Angela were heading for Splitsville in time for the new year.

Much of Jasmine and Gino’s season eight arc revolved around Jasmine’s participation in a local beauty pageant – a project of particular interest for Jasmine, as she could not work or make any financial decisions upon her arrival in the U.S. due to visa restrictions. The pageant highlighted everything wrong with the foundation of the couple’s relationship, including Gino’s lack of support and wandering eye when it came to other women, only intensifying the frequent fights between the two.

By the end of season eight, Angela was finally able to take her husband of four years home to her family in the U.S., but the two were on pretty bad terms. After his arrival, Angela hired a private investigator to trace Michael’s suspicious activity in Nigeria, including his group chats for Nigerian men keen to come to America, as well as a mysterious over-50s life insurance policy Michael had been researching. On top of past infidelity on Michael’s part, the trust between the two seemed irreparably broken.

Why do people think Jasmine and Michael are dating?

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Jasmine discussed meeting Michael at the tell-all, as the cast were living under one roof, in an experimental twist ahead of the in-studio segment of the reunion episode. Jasmine described herself as “very happy” to finally meet Michael, who finally arrived in the United States in December of 2023, almost four years after marrying Angela in Nigeria.

The 37-year-old did admit, however, that she was scared to interact with Michael too much in the house, fearing the wrath of a “very jealous” Angela, who she said she was “scared” of. Michael himself is also thought to be single, after an alleged split between him and Angela after he briefly went missing shortly into his arrival in Angela’s home state of Georgia.

This week, reality TV publications began reporting on a possible romantic connection between Jasmine and Michael, which would come as a big shock to fans, as it is certainly a rarity for 90 Day couples to begin dating a person other than the one from the relationship that they debuted on the show with. As Jasmine and Michael’s respective relationships with Gino and Angela are so well-known to fans for their seemingly endless ups and downs, the two getting together – with their exes in tow – would unleash a whole new level of chaos.

Are the Michael and Jasmine dating rumors actually true?

So far, neither Jasmine nor Michael have commented on the rumor. It is unlikely that either of them will comment on any possible relationships until all the tell-all episodes of Happily Ever After season eight air, where it will be revealed if the pair are still with their respective spouses, or have separated.

Michael and Angela have long been thought to have separated – or at least are not on good terms – after Michael went missing from their shared home in February of 2024, and was later found by police, who said the Nigerian had run away in fear of his American spouse. Similarly, Jasmine and Gino reportedly broke up in December 2023 – although it was also reported last year that fellow season eight co-stars Liz Woods and “Big” Ed Brown got married, which was later proven to be false, as the series showed their wedding being canceled. These rumors of the alleged romance should be taken with a pinch of salt at the very least.

Jasmine and Michael have not been photographed or otherwise spotted by viewers in public, nor have they appeared to have hung out or interacted in social media spaces. This makes the rumor seem much less likely, although the ongoing series may make their interactions more low-key.

Screen Rant reported that Jasmine was previously linked to an American man named Matt, who she allegedly met at her gym after breaking up with Gino, but as stated, no speculation of this sort will be confirmed until later in the year, when this chapter of Jasmine and Michael’s on-screen lives has closed.

