’90 Day Fiancé’: Are Angela and Michael still together?

Of all of the 90 Day Fiancé relationships over the history of the show and all its spin-offs, Angela Deem and her Nigerian husband Michael Ilesanmi have one of the most explosive and entertaining. They’ve had more ups and downs than an aerobic workout and were long-distance for over two years due to logistical and immigration issues, and they even broke up for a bit. On Feb. 23, Michael went missing, and now people want to know if the couple is still together. Read on to find out.

We first met Michael and Angela on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2018 after the couple connected online. They then appeared in both the flagship 90 Day Fiancé and a spinoff called 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Fans of the show know just how explosive and dramatic these two can be, especially when it comes to the issue of trust.

The pair finally tied the knot in Jan. 2020 in Nigeria. Angela then returned home and started the lengthy process of getting her husband to America by applying for a Visa. Unfortunately, it was in the middle of the ongoing COVID pandemic and things were pretty much put on hold. If you know Angela and Michael, you know that the arguments come fast and furiously. During one famous blowup, Michael revealed that his Aunt Lydia said that instead of spending money on weight loss surgery and a boob job, Angela should’ve just spent that money on Michael.

The Breakup Rumors Persist

The argument got so heated that Angela flashed the camera, which let’s be honest makes for pretty great TV. Regardless, the resilient couple’s love for each other, or Michael’s undying desire to come to the States, got them through it. Then, in Dec. 2021, Angela was in Las Vegas celebrating her birthday when a fan asked her for an update on her marriage to Michael.

She told the fan she was still with Michael and just “waiting on his visa.” Then Michael posted from the couple’s shared Instagram account and said: “I’m sending this loving birthday greeting to my darling wife. I’m sorry I can’t be there with you to celebrate, but just know I’m counting down the minutes until I can.”

It didn’t take long for that to come to an end, because there were breakup rumors only one month later. On Jan. 29 2022 he shared, “A human being is a single being, Unique and unrepeatable. ‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world.’ #happynewyear2022.” At the same time, Angela changed her Instagram from a shared one back to a page just for her.

The breakup talk continued when Michael was seen palling around with his 90 Day Fiancé co star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, a rapper from Michael’s home country of Nigeria. Usman and Angela never really got along, and have fired a few shots at each other online. In response to the men hanging out, she posted an Instagram story that said “Birds of a feather flock together.” To which Umar replied that Angela “used all his money from Cameo to buy yourself a house” but still “refused to take [Michael] to the U.S.”

“Don’t worry,” he said in his Instagram story rebuttal. “I will personally take you to America.”

Photo via Instagram

Angela followed that up with a screenshot of a conversation she had with Michael where he said “Calling me out and him not cool. I see [you] block me on IG.” The caption on the post? “Well, I hit a nerve. Truth always comes to light.” So much drama between these two! It’s intoxicatingly entertaining.

You would think they would never want to see each other again, but for the sake of the rest of us thank God that’s not the case. Also, it really seems like they enjoy being on TV. So, it wasn’t really surprising to anyone when the couple returned to the show for season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Believe it or not, Angela claimed she hadn’t seen Michael since their nuptials in Michael’s home country more than two years prior.

She told the cameras it could be different but “the shady sh*t Michael’s doing” is making things challenging. “He hardly ever calls. And when he does call, it’s only about the visa or that he needs money. And on top of that, he’s put his Instagram up [despite] knowing I’m against it. He even went so far as to block me,” she said.

She also said she was tired of waiting and that she met someone new named Billy. Billy is a former stripper and their relationship started when she asked Billy to paint something for Michael. She later clarified, saying even though Billy was “just a crushable man,” it was only a crush and “not an affair.” Cue the breakup rumors once again!

“I don’t know how much more time I can waste waiting on Michael if Michael is starting to give up on our marriage,” she told the cameras. “Michael and I, we might really be through.” Here’s where things get really exciting. On Oct. 2, 2022, Angela and her friend Rene decided to surprise Michael in Nigeria, and she is ready for an all-out war. Things get pretty crazy almost immediately when she pulls up.

Angela Damages Michael’s Car in Fight

Michael doesn’t answer the door, so Angela does what any self-respecting wife would do, she threatens to go ham on his car. “My car,” she yells. “I paid for this car, bitch! Tell him I’ll break the windows next. You got the wrong motherf**ker.”

A screaming fight ensued and they had to be separated by Rene and Michael’s uncle. Afterwards, they both broke down in tears. Things got even more heated on Dec. 18, 2022, when Angela found out Michael’s been chatting it up with some girl on the Internet. Angela claimed she was blindsided because she thought they had patched things up in Nigeria.

Are Michael and Angela still together?

Michael finally moved to the U.S. in Dec. 2023, and the couple was spotted out in public a few times. Then, Angela announced Michael was missing, on Feb. 26, 2024. “Clothes on his back is what he left with,” she said, claiming he left his wallet and clothing. In a follow-up video, she said the police had found him and he was safe.

Police also said that Michael was “in fear of his life” and was actively hiding from Angela. She went live on YouTube with John Yates and said that she was “mad as hell” because she was worried he was hurt. John said:

“In the two months [since Michael arrived in America], Angela and Michael went to California for over a week, they went to New York, they went to Florida. It’s not Monte Carlo but over the course of seven weeks, I’d say no one was being locked up here.”

Are they still together? Maybe! And it looks like they’re just as volatile as ever!