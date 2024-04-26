Is Cormac McCarthy’s ‘Blood Meridian’ getting a movie?

Hollywood has adapted renowned author Cormac McCarthy’s work multiple times, so many readers hope to see Blood Meridian get the same treatment. After all, most fans consider Blood Meridian to be McCarthy’s defining novel, with plenty of cinematic potential.

True, Blood Meridian takes an unusually candid look at violence. It is also a sprawling epic, longer than McCarthy’s other popular novels. However, there is no denying the remarkable impact and lasting goodwill of No Country For Old Men.

That adaptation released in 2007 to widespread acclaim, earning multiple wins at the Oscars. It’s still considered one of the best thrillers of its time. Blood Meridian is an equally thoughtful western, though translating it into a movie could be challenging.

Is Blood Meridian getting adapted into a movie?

According to a report by Variety, seasoned writer John Logan is attached to adapt Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian into a feature film. Logan is credited with writing the screenplay for many hit movies, dating back to the ’90s.

This includes a wide range of genres from Ridley Scott’s Gladiator to the 007 franchise standout Skyfall. Logan’s flexibility and previous character-driven thrills suggest they could adapt Blood Meridian without losing its essence or altering too much.

Variety also confirmed that John Hillcoat will direct and produce the new Blood Meridian movie, alongside producer Keith Redmon for New Regency. Hillcoat previously directed The Road, which was also based on a Cormac McCarthy novel of the same name.

The Road released in 2009, just a couple of years after No Country For Old Men. But it still struggled at the box office despite decent reviews from critics and audiences. The post-apocalyptic story may have been too bleak for casual moviegoers compared to the cat-and-mouse thrills of No Country For Old Men.

Blood Meridian might prove equally tricky to adapt to film, almost akin to something like Dune. But Hillcoat is already familiar with translating McCarthy’s work to film, which should prove useful.

Actor, producer, and director James Franco also previously planned to adapt Blood Meridian into a movie over a decade ago in 2011. Instead, Franco directed an adaptation of Child of God, a different Cormac McCarthy novel.

At this time, New Regency did not confirm a release date or window for the Blood Meridian film adaptation from John Logan and John Hillcoat. Since the company only just announced a writer and director, fans will have to wait a while for anything concrete.

Blood Meridian is also hefty and sophisticated, so production could potentially take longer than usual. Both No Country For Old Men and The Road released during November, so Blood Meridian might follow suit.

