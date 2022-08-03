‘Madame Web’ set photos unveil first look at Emma Roberts

What with everything the MCU has coming out over the next year or so, Sony’s Madame Web might not be right at the top of the list of Marvel fans’ most-anticipated upcoming movies, but maybe it should be given the ridiculously talented cast the studio has accrued for their latest Spider-Man spinoff. Dakota Johnson features in the lead as the eponymous psychic spider-woman, but she’s far from the only A-lister on board.

The latest snaps from the set, for instance, reveal our first look at Emma Roberts in the movie. As you can see via the tweet below, these two new pics showcase Johnson herself behind a protective screen and Roberts, with her hand shielding her eyes from the sun, walking down the street. Note the prosthetic baby bump that Roberts is sporting in the image, which presumably tells us that her mysterious character is pregnant.

Previous snaps from location filming, which has transformed Boston into a duplicate of New York City, have also unveiled our first glimpse at Adam Scott (Severance), although we’re still waiting on a look at Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria). Much like Roberts, the duo’s parts in the film are likewise unknown at this point, although fans have obviously already got some juicy theories going.

Madame Web marks Roberts’ first time entering the superhero sphere, although she was famously in the running to play Harley Quinn in the DCEU before Margot Robbie landed that gig. The American Horror Story actress’ penchant for playing extreme roles may indicate that Roberts could be some kind of villain, or at least less-than-heroic character, but her character’s pregnancy might indicate otherwise. Could she be Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, who had a memorable pregnancy arc in the comics a few years ago?

With Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, and Tahar Ramin also in the picture, Madame Web is set to swing into theaters on Oct. 6, 2023 — a slight delay from its original July due date.