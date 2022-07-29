‘Madame Web’ set photos have fans theorizing Adam Scott is Peter Parker

Other than Dakota Johnson’s title hero, who may not even be the Cassandra Webb version of the character, Sony is keeping the identities of the Madame Web cast tightly under wraps, even with production now underway.

Set photos have revealed that the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe will take place in the early 2000s, which only serves to create even more questions. Director S.J. Clarkson’s superhero blockbuster could be the franchise’s first prequel, then, or it could even be multiversal in nature given what happened in the terrible post-credits scenes of Morbius.

Sidney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, and Mike Epps are all on board, but it’s Adam Scott that’s been generating huge online speculation, with the most recent batch of snaps leaving plenty of fans convinced that the Parks and Recreation alum will be an older version of Peter Parker.

Imagine if Adam Scott is the Sonyverse’s Peter Parker. #MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/tLjXpw1IBm — painfulgamer (@painfulgamer1) July 29, 2022

Rumors of Adam Scott playing an older, retired Peter Parker are exciting. Not getting my hopes up but I like the actor and it’d be a cool and different take on Peter than we usually see on screen. If Sydney Sweeney is playing Black Cat, I don’t foresee them getting together tho😂 pic.twitter.com/MOzKKCGCSA — 💥Comic Slap💥 (@Comic_Slap) July 29, 2022

I don't think Adam Scott would sign on to a Sony Marvel film unless he'd get to fulfill a childhood dream of being Spider-Man.



That dude is an actual nerd who knows what's good.



It feels likely he scored a Peter Parker role.



But this is all just a guess really. — MT (@MasterTainment) July 28, 2022

Adam Scott playing a retired Peter Parker actually sounds like a cool idea — MAMI🦄 | COAST 🌊 (@orvilleatari) July 29, 2022

If Adam Scott is playing old Peter Parker, I will lose my mind! pic.twitter.com/2fObtTknY9 — JD7 (@Jd14762) July 29, 2022

Only reason I’d watch Madam Web is if Adam Scott is Peter Parker… never thought I’d need it but it’s so good!! — Pancho (@frankienava23) July 29, 2022

If Adam Scott isn’t a Peter Parker we riot — Sam (@_Acfstudios_) July 28, 2022

Wait is Adam Scott playing Peter Parker in madame web…I see the vision I really do — Nightwing Stan (@NS616_) July 28, 2022

To be fair, if you were seeking to cast a middle-aged spin on Spider-Man who hung up the spandex a while back, but still retains the iconic superhero’s youthful exuberance and charm, then you could do a whole lot worse than the 49 year-old Scott. It would also be a completely unexpected development, at least among the fandom, many of whom have been crossing their fingers for Andrew Garfield to be reinstated as Sony’s canonical web-slinger.

Madame Web comes to theaters in October of next year, but we’d be very surprised if the actor’s role managed to remain under wraps until then, so the countdown is on until we find out if the seemingly far-fetched theory is on the money.