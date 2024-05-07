Ray Fisher in Netflix's 'Rebel Moon'.
Image via Netflix
Category:
Movies

Will there be a ‘Rebel Moon’ part 3?

Does Zack Snyder have another installment in his space saga up his sleeve?
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
|
Published: May 7, 2024 03:13 am

Zack Snyder’s two-part Rebel Moon has split many movie lovers down the middle over the last few months. Though, at this point, that’s par for the course when it comes to Snyder’s movies.

Rebel Moon—Part One: A Child of Fire, and Part Two: The Scargiver have had Snyder enthusiasts holding their ground to back the director and his storytelling methods, while his critics still seem just as harsh on him as they were when he brought Batman and Superman into the same film.

The question here is: are we getting a third part of the Rebel Moon saga? The first two films were a complete story, and it seems that Zack Snyder has plans to further the world he has created in these made-for-streaming films, as he has indeed confirmed Rebel Moon 3 and plot details to go along with it.

REBEL MOON: Director/writer/producer Zack Snyder on the set of Rebel Moon.
Cr. Clay Enos/Netflix © 2023

The flip side of that coin is that, unfortunately, Netflix, the streamer that backed the first two films as originals to their service, has yet to greenlight the project. In Snyder’s comments about Part 3’s plot, he seems to sound confident that although a third Rebel Moon film is not on the slate at the moment, discussions are being had.

Netflix backed Zack Snyder at a time when most of Hollywood seemed to have wanted to exile him. The fallout from leaving behind the DCEU back in 2017 led Snyder to direct Army of the Dead for the streamer, which came hot off the heels of the Snyder Cut of Justice League hitting Max. There seems to be a good relationship between Netflix and Snyder, and it may be good enough to give us another Rebel Moon film down the road at some point.

Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis has a background of working behind the scenes in network television for many years. So, why not maybe write about the business as well. Tyler has been an Entertainment writer for about three years now. Covering all things cinema, as well as what's red hot on television for the week. From interviewing directors to reviewing the best movies out there now, Tyler's resume is starting to run out of room as of late, and that's not a bad thing.