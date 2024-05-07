Will there be a ‘Rebel Moon’ part 3?

Zack Snyder’s two-part Rebel Moon has split many movie lovers down the middle over the last few months. Though, at this point, that’s par for the course when it comes to Snyder’s movies.

Rebel Moon—Part One: A Child of Fire, and Part Two: The Scargiver have had Snyder enthusiasts holding their ground to back the director and his storytelling methods, while his critics still seem just as harsh on him as they were when he brought Batman and Superman into the same film.

The question here is: are we getting a third part of the Rebel Moon saga? The first two films were a complete story, and it seems that Zack Snyder has plans to further the world he has created in these made-for-streaming films, as he has indeed confirmed Rebel Moon 3 and plot details to go along with it.

Cr. Clay Enos/Netflix © 2023

The flip side of that coin is that, unfortunately, Netflix, the streamer that backed the first two films as originals to their service, has yet to greenlight the project. In Snyder’s comments about Part 3’s plot, he seems to sound confident that although a third Rebel Moon film is not on the slate at the moment, discussions are being had.

Netflix backed Zack Snyder at a time when most of Hollywood seemed to have wanted to exile him. The fallout from leaving behind the DCEU back in 2017 led Snyder to direct Army of the Dead for the streamer, which came hot off the heels of the Snyder Cut of Justice League hitting Max. There seems to be a good relationship between Netflix and Snyder, and it may be good enough to give us another Rebel Moon film down the road at some point.

