Next February’s Captain America: Brave New World is going to have a tough time topping the three Cap movies that have come before it — particularly Civil War, a film so huge in scope it’s often referred to as Avengers 2.5. One way it looks to be attempting it, though? Throwing all the villains at new Sentinel of Liberty, Sam Wilson.

Recommended Videos

Anthony Mackie’s aviator Avenger will have his hands full as he deals with not just Tim Blake Nelson returning as the Leader for the first time since The Incredible Hulk but Harrison Ford assuming the role of Thunderbolt Ross, now President of the United States — it’s pretty much the MCU’s worst kept secret that he’ll transform into Red Hulk. The unlikely crossover villains don’t stop there, either, as a new leak confirms a third foe for Sam in Cap 4.

As per a sneak peek at an upcoming McDonalds Happy Meal toy range (via Instagram) tie-in to Brave New World, we now have our first look, of a kind, at the character of Diamondback. The villainess has long been rumored to be a part of the project, but this leak confirms it for the first time, with the character being noticeable for her distinct pink hair, as per the comics.

But now fans are all suffering from the exact same reaction; total confusion. Those with long memories, or who have checked out the Defenders Saga on Disney Plus, may recall that another, male, Diamondback was the big bad of Luke Cage season 1. So folks have been left flummoxed by this pink-haired female character going by the same name.

“Diamondback like in Luke cage? Or what?” wrote one on X (formerly Twitter). “There already is a diamond back in the mcu tho,” another helpfully pointed out. “Diamondback ain’t chick,” was how a different user put it.

Well, Kevin Feige is going to feel foolish when he reads these comments, right? How could he get that wrong! No, of course not. Marvel’s being totally authentic to the comics here, with Brave New World’s Diamondback II likely being the Rachel Leighton version from the source material.

Who is Diamondback in Captain America: Brave New World?

Image: Marvel

An alternate character from the Willis Stryker incarnation of Diamondback (who was indeed played by Erik LaRay Harvey on Luke Cage), Rachel Leighton is a member of the supervillain group the Serpent Society in the comics. Interestingly, we had heard that reshoots had obliterated the organization’s role in this movie (with WWE star Seth Rollins potentially getting removed), but apparently Diamondback’s part in the film remains unscathed.

This might be an indication that Rachel could redeem herself and be more of an ally or anti-hero than a villain, as per the comics. On the page, Leighton develops feelings for Captain America and so switches to the side of good, even dating the hero for a while. Does that mean Sam’s about to get a new love interest — his first, somehow, in the whole MCU?

As for who could play Diamondback II, Alita: Battle Angel icon Rosa Salazar is known to be in the cast but her role remains a mystery, so she would seem to be our top suspect for the character. Well, Disney failed to deliver an Alita sequel so I guess the least they can do is cast Salazar in a major MCU role with return potential.

Captain America: Brave New World will give up its secrets when it hits theaters on Valentine’s Day 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more