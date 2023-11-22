The 10 best horror movies of 2023, ranked

From another gut-busting legacy sequel to a live-action video game adaptation, the horror genre in 2023 has certainly been one for the books. But only a handful of these genre gems can truly be considered the best of the year, so which ones are they?

While a large portion of the spooky community firmly believe that 2022 was a monumental year for horror — and they definitely aren’t wrong — a collection of eye-popping releases has led us all to confirm that 2023 has surpassed last year’s spooky lineup in terms of quality and quantity. And while these movies might not measure up to unwavering classics such as 1978’s Halloween and The Silence of the Lambs, they’re still endlessly entertaining and deliciously spooky.

As a die-hard horror fan myself, I can personally vouch for each individual movie’s brilliance. But for those who aren’t as stuck in the horror realm, let’s dive in and examine the 10 best horror movies of 2023.

10. Cobweb

It might not be everybody’s first choice, but there’s absolutely no denying how impactful and memorable Cobweb is as an underrated horror spectacle. Like most movies in modern-day horror, its flaws are obviously there, but the film still does its job well to craft a lineup of spine-tingling scares followed by sheer intensity and panic. So while it certainly might not be every horror fan’s precise cup of tea, the effort, suspense, and overall brilliance is there.

9. Infinity Pool

Mia Goth is a modern-day scream queen at her finest, and it’s definitely not hard to understand why after giving Infinity Pool a watch. Crafted by body-horror expert Brandon Cronenberg, the sci-fi extravaganza undoubtedly keeps audiences on the edge of their seats as merciless acts of violence happen throughout. There are other horror movies from 2023 that are much better, but Infinity Pool still deserves its flowers.

8. M3GAN

Without a doubt, Blumhouse has been on a roll lately — especially with the production house’s release of M3GAN earlier this year. Centering around a human-like android that shifts toward a sinister motive, the Blumhouse horror certainly mastered the art of sheer terror and the harsh truth of how rapidly technology is expanding in this day and age. Luckily, the fun-filled horror will only continue as a sequel has already been confirmed for 2025.

7. The Boogeyman

Based on Stephen King’s iconic short story, the horror realm was surely set ablaze this summer when The Boogeyman was released in theaters. Retelling the unforgettable story about the famed frightful creature, the supernatural spectacle certainly packs a punch and delivers an assortment of jump scares. And, if I’m being totally honest here, there’s one particular closet scene in the movie that made me jump nearly 10 feet out of my seat — so let that sink in.

6. Skinamarink

Including Skinamarink on this list might shock a fair amount of horrorhounds, but it’s hard to deny the cultural significance this movie had at the time of its release. After gaining traction on social media platforms such as Reddit and TikTok, you couldn’t hold a singular conversation with film buffs without this horror flick being mentioned. Part of its general allure pertains to the fact that the movie unwraps our darkest fears in childhood — which includes waking up at night to a dark, quiet house. Give it a watch.

5. Thanksgiving

Commonly considered to be Eli Roth’s passion project, the fun-filled slasher presentation is currently earning tons of praise from critics and becoming an absolute hit in theaters. Of course, none of this comes as a major surprise — especially when you consider that holiday horror is such a niche subgenre which keeps the horror-loving masses totally captivated. And with the Thanksgiving holiday being tomorrow, there’s arguably no better movie on this list to watch than Thanksgiving, and it’s heavily considered as one of the best.

4. Evil Dead Rise

If there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that 2023 was surely the year for the return of much-anticipated legacy sequels. But perhaps the most gut-twisting and chaotic sequel crafted this year comes from Lee Cronin, with Evil Dead Rise providing an endless parade of scares. The return of the Deadites is undoubtedly the scariest part about Cronin’s horror venture, a feat which certainly helps catapult the supernatural flick onto this list as one of the best of the calendar year.

3. Scream VI

As far as ever-popular horror slashers are concerned, it would feel like a travesty to not include one of the best slasher franchises of all time. But I’d be sitting here lying if I said Scream VI isn’t one of my favorites in the franchise, and one of the best horror features crafted this year. From the classic who-dun-it concept pointing fingers at all cast and characters, to plot twists and turns at every corner, the seventh installment definitely left us all with an ever-lasting impression.

2. Saw X

The tenth movie in the long-standing horror franchise being so high up on this list might surprise some folks, but I certainly can’t sit here and pretend that Saw X wasn’t fantastic. From John Kramer making his long-awaited return, to his various henchmen joining him to enact revenge on a shady operation, I spent most of my time watching this movie in theaters thoroughly entertained and loving every second. It’s one of the best of 2023, for sure.

1. Talk to Me

Listen, it might be a bold opinion, but I absolutely believe that Talk to Me is the horror hit of the year. The minute the ancient, cursed hand was grabbed a hold of and a dead spirit was shown in a split second, my heart literally dropped down to my stomach and I experienced one of the best scares of the last decade. At this point, it’s difficult to disagree with the Australian horror flick being the definitive best horror movie of the year. Argue with the wall.