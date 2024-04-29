Mark Hamill Luke Skywalker Tauntaun
Photo by Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
Category:
Movies

These ‘Empire Strikes Back’ scenes with Mark Hamill were actually filmed from a hotel kitchen

Director Irvin Kershner once explained how he got creative for a few shots in the ‘Star Wars’ sequel.
Curtis Roberts
Curtis Roberts
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 04:50 pm

It’s not unusual for movies to experience bad weather while filming, delaying their shoot for days at a time. However, while filming The Empire Strikes Back in the late 1970’s a snowstorm made director Irvin Kershner get creative.

Recommended Videos

In a video uploaded to the YouTube channel, Hollywood’s Master Storytellers, Empire director Irvin Kershner recounts a story about the first day of shooting in Norway. Part of the shoot was meant to capture the many outdoor scenes in the film that take place on the ice planet Hoth.

However, when Kershner woke up on the first day of shooting there was a major snowstorm that was so bad that he, the cast, and the crew, were all practically snowed in at the hotel. According to Kershner, it was 26 degrees below zero.

He figured to get some shots of Mark Hamill that he needed anyway, depicting him alone outside the harsh conditions of snowy Hoth. So, they tried doing shots just outside of the hotel, but the film would crack because it was so cold.

Kershner realized that he had to keep the cameras inside while filming. So he was able to set up a camera in the hotel kitchen doorway.

The director explained that he then had Mark Hamill run outside alone as they filmed him from the comfortable confines of the hot kitchen. “I put the camera in the doorway of the kitchen. The crew was nice and cozy in the back. Poor Mark…he’d run out in the snow.”

When Kershner yelled “Cut,” Mark would run back to the kitchen and get warmed up before having to go back outside for next shot.

The scenes taken for this sequence were when Luke Skywalker is running from the Wampa, which Kershner describes as the “snow monster.” Kershner says that one of the shots is a closeup, and that Mark had to lay in the snow, yet did so just two feet away from the hotel’s kitchen door.

Star Wars fans certainly can envision Luke Skywalker laying in the snow after seeing the Force-ghost of Ben Kenobi. If you watch the behind the scenes footage, you can see them filming outside, nowhere near a hotel, but that particular closeup shot of Mark’s face is not seen, which seems to be the very shot Kershner was explaining.

Next time you watch The Empire Strikes Back, you’ll now see Mark Hamill in the snow, barely calling out Ben’s name and now know that he’s freezing his tail off while desperately looking into the kitchen two feet away.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is ‘In a Violent Nature’ coming to Shudder?
In A Violent Nature Killer Stalking Girl
Category: Movies
Movies
Is ‘In a Violent Nature’ coming to Shudder?
Anthony Fertino Anthony Fertino Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Tony Stark spreads out his arms in a screencap from 2008's Iron Man superimposed over a cropped poster for Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Why are Disney fans already accusing ‘Mufasa’ of ruining ‘The Lion King?’
Young Mufasa screams in Mufasa: The Lion King
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
Why are Disney fans already accusing ‘Mufasa’ of ruining ‘The Lion King?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Before ‘Star Wars’ was released, Mark Hamill told Carl Weathers that it would be as big as ‘Rocky’
Mark Hamill and Carl Weathers
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
Before ‘Star Wars’ was released, Mark Hamill told Carl Weathers that it would be as big as ‘Rocky’
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘It’s a reflection of the current state of everything’: The men who made Marvel over $6 billion think they know what’s causing the downfall of the MCU
Anthony Russo and Joe Russo speak onstage at the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Three at the IMDb Yacht on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘It’s a reflection of the current state of everything’: The men who made Marvel over $6 billion think they know what’s causing the downfall of the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is ‘In a Violent Nature’ coming to Shudder?
In A Violent Nature Killer Stalking Girl
Category: Movies
Movies
Is ‘In a Violent Nature’ coming to Shudder?
Anthony Fertino Anthony Fertino Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Tony Stark spreads out his arms in a screencap from 2008's Iron Man superimposed over a cropped poster for Avengers: Endgame
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Why are Disney fans already accusing ‘Mufasa’ of ruining ‘The Lion King?’
Young Mufasa screams in Mufasa: The Lion King
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
Why are Disney fans already accusing ‘Mufasa’ of ruining ‘The Lion King?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Before ‘Star Wars’ was released, Mark Hamill told Carl Weathers that it would be as big as ‘Rocky’
Mark Hamill and Carl Weathers
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
Before ‘Star Wars’ was released, Mark Hamill told Carl Weathers that it would be as big as ‘Rocky’
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘It’s a reflection of the current state of everything’: The men who made Marvel over $6 billion think they know what’s causing the downfall of the MCU
Anthony Russo and Joe Russo speak onstage at the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Day Three at the IMDb Yacht on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘It’s a reflection of the current state of everything’: The men who made Marvel over $6 billion think they know what’s causing the downfall of the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Author
Curtis Roberts
I write, therefore I am. It’s my passion and my love and has gifted me many things, though I hope it gifts my readers more.