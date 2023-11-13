Who does Samuel L. Jackson play in ‘The Garfield Movie’?

Fresh off his latest MCU appearance, Samuel L. Jackson is venturing back into the world of animation.

Jackson is one of the biggest selling points in the modern MCU, as the OG Avengers — the Chris Evans, RDJs, and Scarlett Johanssons — slowly file out, making space for the next era of superheroes. That new era is still headed by Nick Fury himself, as he stars alongside Brie Larson and Emilia Clarke and welcomes exciting new heroes into the fold.

SLJ became almost instantly synonymous with the character of Nick Fury, largely because the man elevates any project he’s attached to. In cases like Secret Invasion, that fact makes you wonder just what it would look like without a powerhouse like Jackson involved. His resume is lined with examples of projects that may have been sub-par without Jackson’s talent, so those releases that still manage to be sub-par are, in their own way, impressive.

Unfortunately for fans of Garfield, the most recent attempt to profit off the grouchy orange feline looks prepped to fall into the latter camp. The first trailer for The Garfield Movie, for that is the forthcoming film’s newly-updated title, showcases some lovely visuals, but a thoroughly flat-looking plot. Its got plenty of potential, of course, with so many talented names attached, but for now the flick looks poised to join Secret Invasion on Jackson’s shortlist of worst releases.

Samuel L. Jackson’s role in The Garfield Movie

Photo via Sony Pictures

Don’t worry, Jackson didn’t pull a Bill Murray with The Garfield Movie; he’s not set to appear in the title role — that honor (?) goes to Chris Pratt — but he will appear as one of the lead characters in 2024’s fresh attempt; Mr. Jackson was tapped to portray Garfield’s father, Vic. The beefy cat shares little in common (at least physically) with his portly, food-loving kid, but the film appears poised to examine their relationship in detail.

Jackson’s character looks to be one of the leading roles in The Garfield Movie. The film tells the title character’s story from the start, but appears to zero in on his relationship with his father, and the journey toward connecting again. With the likes of Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, and two of the hilarious minds behind The Emperor’s New Groove attached, it really could be a sure-fire hit, but only time will tell.

The Garfield Movie is slated to hit theaters on May 24, 2024.