The Internet Is Divided On Chris Pratt Voicing Garfield In New Movie

Having recently been announced as the voice of the title hero in Illumination Entertainment’s animated Super Mario Bros. movie, Chris Pratt followed it up by signing on to play Garfield in a new feature hailing from Academy Award nominated Finding Nemo writer David Reynolds and Chicken Little director Mark Dindal.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star is gaining something of a reputation in the world of voice acting, having already lent his talents to The LEGO Movie and its sequel, as well as Pixar’s Onward. Despite his A-list status, Pratt has proven to be a fairly polarizing presence online, so you can imagine how the internet reacted to the Garfield news.

Some fans are already demanding the return of Bill Murray, who famously only played the part in the past because he thought one of the Coen brothers was involved, but there’s been a myriad of different reactions to the Pratt announcement, as you can see below.

First Mario now Garfield, when will it end https://t.co/lMqcvlzL5k pic.twitter.com/fx6qtcsWAU — Michael, Ms. Myers 🔪 (@bashful_michael) November 1, 2021

Mario…Garfield…what’s next? Scooby Doo? — abigbatchofcumber (@bigbatchofcumbr) November 1, 2021

Who listens to Chris Pratt and thinks, at any point in his range, "yeah, he sounds like Garfield"? — Cruel Angel's Hypothesis (@IgneousSigil) November 1, 2021

im so sorry garfield fans — ash ･ﾟ✧* (@emachuu_) November 1, 2021

i hope the #Eternals movie explains how the fuck they let a Garfield movie starring Chris Pratt happen — Lewis 🍿🎄 (@lewisjwr) November 1, 2021

Garfield loves lasagna so now we’re talking about even more Italian appropriation. — It’s a Wonderful Reif (@dreifca) November 1, 2021

That awesome Chris Pratt going be awesome voice Garfield the cat 🐱. First Mario and now Garfield the cat this is going to be insane 👈👍👏👏⚡🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/lctwbkv911 — Jimmy Ramos (@jimmylegends34) November 1, 2021

Pratt’s schedule just keeps on getting busier and busier, with Garfield now joining Super Mario Bros., Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Amazon series The Terminal List, in-development Russo brothers action comedy Saigon Bodyguards and a sequel to The Tomorrow War on his to-do list.