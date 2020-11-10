Chris Pratt Teaming Up With The Russo Brothers For New Action Comedy

The Russo brothers may no longer be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe having bowed out of the franchise after directing the highest-grossing movie in history, but the duo have clearly made a lot of friends along the way. They reteamed with Chris Hemsworth to deliver Netflix’s biggest original hit ever in Extraction, and Tom Holland is said to give an awards worthy performance in their upcoming effort Cherry.

Not only that, but Chris Evans has been tapped to star alongside Ryan Gosling in Joe and Anthony’s $200 million espionage blockbuster The Gray Man, and the Russos have now completed the Holy Trinity of MCU Chrises by signing on to helm action comedy Saigon Bodyguards with Chris Pratt in the lead role.

A remake of the 2016 Vietnamese movie of the same name, the plot follows two mismatched bodyguards who find that their employer has been kidnapped, forcing them to put their differences aside and team up to get him back. Chinese megastar Wu Jing is also attached, which almost guarantees that Saigon Bodyguards will do massive business in the country given his status as a proven box office draw that headlined, co-wrote and directed Wolf Warrior 2, a film that raked in over $850 million from local theaters alone.

Of course, Chris Pratt has been facing some backlash recently after the internet seemed to settle on him being named the worst Hollywood Chris, while he also put his foot in it with a poorly-worded social media post when he was attempting to promote Pixar’s Onward. These things almost always blow over eventually, though, and with Jurassic World: Dominion in the can and sci-fi actioner The Tomorrow War arriving next summer, the 41 year-old will be looking to prove that he’s still a major star.