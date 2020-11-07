As the first major production to resume operations after the industry was shut down for months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Jurassic World: Dominion is always going to hold a unique place in modern cinematic history. Universal have shelled out millions on the protocols required to guarantee the safety of the cast and crew, and they’ll be hoping for a substantial return on their investment when the sixth installment in the long-running franchise hits theaters in July 2021.

That’s a year later than initially planned, but given that Jurassic World and sequel Fallen Kingdom combined to earn over $2.9 billion at the box office, Dominion is poised to be another massive hit. The last movie may have been tepidly received by critics, but the return of legacy players Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum for this next one should give the latest entry in the series a nice little boost.

Shooting may have taken a lot longer than expected having kicked off in mid-February, but director Colin Trevorrow confirmed this week that Jurassic World: Dominion has finally wrapped principal photography, and he celebrated with a new behind the scenes image which you can check out below.

Jurassic World: Dominion Director Shares New BTS Photo As Filming Wraps 1 of 2

With over eighteen months to go until release, there’s no shortage of post-production time to iron out any kinks and ensure that Jurassic World: Dominion arrives as the best possible version of itself, and we might even be getting our first look at official footage sooner rather than later. After all, there’s a huge gap between the end of filming and the release date, and the studio will be keen to keep their mega budget sequel at the forefront of the public consciousness for as long as possible.