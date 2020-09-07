Fans were thrilled when it was first revealed that Jeff Goldblum would be making his long-awaited return to the Jurassic Park franchise in fifth entry Fallen Kingdom, only to find themselves left massively disappointed when the beloved actor’s appearance was reduced to a brief and very solemn cameo that bookended the movie.

Filming on follow-up Jurassic World: Dominion is now back underway after it became one of the first major productions to resume shooting following a lengthy delay due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, set photos have been arriving online with increasing regularity. One thing we haven’t seen yet though is a proper look at returning stars Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern in costume, although the latter two have been teasing their comebacks on social media.

The three legacy players from Steven Spielberg’s classic original will be much more important to the story than just fan-baiting cameos tossed in for the sake of nostalgia, and in a recent interview, Goldblum explained why Ian Malcolm is still relevant to the franchise almost 30 years after he first told John Hammond that his theme park might not have been the wisest idea.

“As it happens, there are things that my character talks about, has always talked about. The fragility of our species and the global cooperation that’s needed, and the foundation in science that’s needed, and the ethical use of science that’s needed to unite us in trust and connectiveness as a family. And to reach our potential and do right by ourselves and this glorious planet.”

We don’t have many official plot details to go on, but Jurassic World: Dominion will presumably pick up where Fallen Kingdom left off, with the dinosaurs having escaped into the wild with their sights set on re-establishing the dominance over the food chain they first enjoyed 65 million years ago. Ian Malcolm wasn’t best pleased at how science and nature had been tampered with back in 1993, so you can imagine how he’ll react when he finds out that not only are the dinosaurs roaming free, but InGen have also diversified into human cloning.