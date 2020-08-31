Jurassic World: Dominion Set Photos Reveal New Dinosaurs

All things considered, Jurassic World: Dominion is doing a pretty good job of keeping things under wraps. After all, as one of the very few major productions to resume shooting following the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, interest is high in finding out what returning director Colin Trevorrow has in store for the sixth installment in the long-running series.

Jurassic Park is one of just a small number of franchises that can boast three billion-dollar hits, and with Jurassic World and sequel Fallen Kingdom taking the dino-centric brand to new levels of box office success, expectations are high for Dominion to follow suit, especially with the nostalgia boost that comes from the returns of original stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.

Concrete plot details are still under wraps, but we know that the story will pick up from where Fallen Kingdom left off with the genetically-bred dinosaurs fleeing into the wild, and having been extinct for 65 million years, they’ll no doubt be keen to re-establish their position at the top of the food chain.

A couple of new set photos have now made their way online that reveal one of the new reptilian additions to the cast, and you can check them out below.

If there’s one thing the Jurassic World franchise loves to do, it seems to be introducing dinosaurs we’ve never seen on the big screen before to terrorize the human ensemble, and it would appear that the Pyroraptor will have the honors this time around. Dominion is still scheduled to hit theaters next June, and with the crew getting into the swing of shooting a $200 million blockbuster with new COVID-19 preventative measures in place, the set photos will inevitably keep coming over the next few months.