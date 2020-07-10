Universal Denies Jurassic World 3 Crew Tested Positive For COVID-19

2020 has been a year full of government shutdowns, extreme social distancing, and a whole lot of boredom – and it’s all thanks to the seemingly endless COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. With 12.2 million confirmed cases and 552,000 deaths across the globe, it’s taken quite a toll since it first emerged around the beginning of the year. The United States remains the epicenter of the virus with 3.17 million cases and a death toll of 135,000 so far. And since it’s the country most responsible for major film and television content, the pandemic has resulted in a lot of delays in production and release dates.

Jurassic World: Dominion is among those films that suffered from delayed shooting during the initial wave of the outbreak, but the crew recently started back up over in the UK again in hopes of finally completing the movie, making it one of the first large-scale films to resume production. However, The Sun reported yesterday that things had once again ceased due to multiple members of the team testing positive for COVID-19 on the very first day back.

Jurassic World: Dominion BTS Image Teases Dinosaurs In The Snow 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Universal has now released a statement in response though, shooting down the report and claiming that no positive cases of COVID-19 have shown up. The company states that Jurassic World: Dominion is actually going into its fifth day of shooting and that rumors of halted production are simply untrue.

You can read the full statement below:

Any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue. The production is headed into its fifth day of shooting tomorrow, and we’re thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project.

So, it appears that some wires got crossed with some sources, but it’s good news for fans of the Jurassic World franchise. Hopefully we’ll soon get to see more on the new film, too, which will be bringing back a ton of the original Jurassic Park cast.

As of now, Jurassic World: Dominion is still on a path to release June 11th, 2021, but we’ll let you know if that changes.