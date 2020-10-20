The Internet’s Trying To Cancel Chris Pratt For Not Taking Part In Avengers Fundraiser

Art and politics are rarely a good combination, and that’s even more true when you’re combining what’s shaping up to be the most heated presidential election in decades with the world’s biggest and most popular movie franchise.

Several major stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be taking part in a virtual fundraiser later on today in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The event is open to everyone, but a donation of any amount to the Joe Biden Victory Fund is required to take part. Furthermore, it’ll feature a Q&A and trivia session hosted by the Russo brothers, with Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Paul Rudd all scheduled to make appearances.

Despite the sprawling ensemble of the MCU extending to dozens upon dozens of recognizable actors, though, the internet has decided to single out the absence of Chris Pratt, and Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Star-Lord now finds himself as the latest target of cancel culture. Completely ignoring the fact that other marquee names like Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen are also missing from the list of attendees, the actor has been facing a barrage of online criticism, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

The Chris Pratt being a Trump supporter and a homophobe thing breaks my heart. Just because he goes to church and stands by his Christian faith doesn’t mean he’s homophobic. He never said he supports the anti-lgbtq+. Like, people can’t even have religion anymore? — Katsuki (@kloverjade) October 20, 2020

I highyl doubt chris pratt is republican, but if he is, there's literally 0 issue with that. Yet again twitter is so vitriolic that they'll label anyone outside or their hive mind collective as a fascist — BruMan (@The_Real_Lorax) October 20, 2020

Wait. The nutjobs are cancelling Chris Pratt because he didn't go to a Joe Biden fundraiser?!?!? People seriously need to reevaluate themselves. — elizagn (@elizagnnnn) October 20, 2020

In case you needed yet another reason to cancel Chris Pratt. https://t.co/trmPVikGdD — 💀🕯️🦄🕯️💀D(ie) M. Doome💀🕯️🌈🕯️💀 (@ianmnoone) October 20, 2020

I hear Chris Pratt is a MAGAt someone please tell me that ain't true. — Dax Gigandet (@DaxGigandet) October 19, 2020

TIL Chris Pratt supports trump and now I’m mad that I ever liked him — Dr. #BREONNATAYLOR DESERVED BETTER (@4WheelWorkOut) October 19, 2020

Learned lots of shit about Chris Pratt just from this thread… time to cancel him now #sorrynotsorry 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/FWvz5slWbo — Samantha△⃒⃘ ⚯͛ (@whatsername104) October 20, 2020

It's already that time of the year where the left tries to cancel Chris Pratt. https://t.co/WQ4LpBoqJb — EMD (@TexasLibertas) October 19, 2020

Chris Pratt was a good dude yesterday. Then PROGRESSIVES found out he wasn't supporting Biden. He supports Trump. Today, he's a white supremacist, LGBT-hating monster. PROGRESSIVE buzzwords are not only meaningless. They literally LOSE ELECTIONS. — ThatUmbrellaGuy (@ThatUmbrella) October 19, 2020

Chris Pratt just come out and say you're a Republican so we can cancel you! Because it's Twitter. — The ONE TRUE GEEKY Sparkles (@desert_starr_57) October 19, 2020

chris pratt trending for being universally the worst chris we love to see it pic.twitter.com/YFqBLg24wI — spider-babey (@rodrigoswifts) October 19, 2020

Chris Pratt once exposed his nude body to his coworkers without their consent. If he worked in any other industry he would have been arrested and would be on the sex offender registry. Instead it’s a story he told as a “joke” on Jimmy Fallon. Flush that fucker out to sea. https://t.co/cRHpNce27a — Amadi is Quasi-Hiatused-Ish (@amaditalks) October 19, 2020

Time to go see every Chris Pratt movie ever pic.twitter.com/hJ6BSAhU89 — Cashel MJ McElhatton (@CashelMj) October 19, 2020

Just found out Chris Pratt is a Republican and anti LGBT+ I’m upsetti spaghetti — Em 🦋 (@crayztrtl) October 19, 2020

You GUYS…. #ChrisPratt is allowed to vote for who he wants. I guarantee there’s nothing in his Marvel contract that’s says he had to participate in a left fundraising campaign or else get fired… wtf? 🤣 — opinions by me (@throwinfax) October 19, 2020

can someone tell me why people are cancelling Chris for his alleged political opinions? — TheChineseRussian (@TCR901) October 19, 2020

just found out chris pratt is homophobic i’m literally so hurt — Jolie Mahr ☆彡 (@jolie_mahr) October 19, 2020

opened twitter and learned chris pratt supports conversion therapy. this is NOT what the great emmet brickowski stands for pic.twitter.com/ht2gVagnc5 — Homer Simpsons Brain Monkey (@Sindy_Cent) October 19, 2020

Me after I’ve been saying for years that Chris Pratt is a trump supporter and anti-lgbtq+ pic.twitter.com/UVGadz7emU — Gia | blynation™ (@Platonictrash) October 19, 2020

Why are people trying so hard to cancel Chris Pratt? Nothing he did is bad or controversial. It's like people are crying he didn't pick up his dog's shit when he's supposed to. — Meat N' Fuck Halloween edition ⚰🕷🎃 (@Waddedmoose) October 20, 2020

Cancel Culture Comes for Chris Pratt (Again) Because He’s Christian, Conservative https://t.co/w56bgvk8hU — 🇺🇸 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘰 💦 (@eIguanac0) October 20, 2020

How Chris Pratt gonna respond to people tryna cancel him. pic.twitter.com/Pom7vjmmfD — Miles 💀 (@Thfcm__) October 20, 2020

Chris Pratt. Sadly the Trump supporter stuff disqualifies him despite all the of delightful Andy Dwyer/Johnny Karate/Bert Macklin glory https://t.co/BCP3OcSPYq — The Terror of Dublin🎃#WearAMask😷#BidenHarris2020 (@taradublinrocks) October 19, 2020

chris pratt’s bio radiates homophobic white christian supremacist energy pic.twitter.com/grFs6nR62q — nina the buddhist 🧘🏾‍♀️ (@vibesexualsimi) October 18, 2020

The 41 year-old has been a regular target for the Twitter mob in the past, of course, most recently due to a social media post promoting his Pixar movie Onward that didn’t go down too well. Whatever you make of his personal beliefs, though, it seems like a bit of a stretch to start calling him out just because he isn’t taking part in tonight’s fundraiser, and you can guarantee that nobody will be levelling similar claims at Robert Downey Jr.