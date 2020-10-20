Home / movies

The Internet’s Trying To Cancel Chris Pratt For Not Taking Part In Avengers Fundraiser

By 9 mins ago
x

Art and politics are rarely a good combination, and that’s even more true when you’re combining what’s shaping up to be the most heated presidential election in decades with the world’s biggest and most popular movie franchise.

Several major stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be taking part in a virtual fundraiser later on today in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The event is open to everyone, but a donation of any amount to the Joe Biden Victory Fund is required to take part. Furthermore, it’ll feature a Q&A and trivia session hosted by the Russo brothers, with Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Paul Rudd all scheduled to make appearances.

Despite the sprawling ensemble of the MCU extending to dozens upon dozens of recognizable actors, though, the internet has decided to single out the absence of Chris Pratt, and Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Star-Lord now finds himself as the latest target of cancel culture. Completely ignoring the fact that other marquee names like Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen are also missing from the list of attendees, the actor has been facing a barrage of online criticism, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

Chris Pratt And Chris Hemsworth's Couples Photoshoot Resurfaces
1 of 5
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

The 41 year-old has been a regular target for the Twitter mob in the past, of course, most recently due to a social media post promoting his Pixar movie Onward that didn’t go down too well. Whatever you make of his personal beliefs, though, it seems like a bit of a stretch to start calling him out just because he isn’t taking part in tonight’s fundraiser, and you can guarantee that nobody will be levelling similar claims at Robert Downey Jr.

Source: Bounding Into Comics

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...