Chris Hemsworth attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California/Scarlett Johansson attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City
Photos by Karwai Tang/WireImage/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Category:
Movies
News

Chris Hemsworth assembles a super-team of Marvel icons for star-studded Paramount blockbuster

Disney must be fuming!
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 12:42 pm

While Disney and Marvel drag their feet in making the next Avengers film, it seems a rival studio has decided to take the initiative instead and has gathered together a whole host of Marvel’s best and brightest to star in a major blockbuster in a completely different cinematic universe.

Recommended Videos

What was the Transformers franchise in desperate need of, apart from 1000% less Michael Bay and zero further attempts to give us a G.I. Joe crossover no one cares about? That’s right, it needed some MCU magic. So enter Transformers One, a new animated movie heading for theaters this fall that features a star-studded cast — and includes the reunion of two Avengers who haven’t appeared in the same film since Endgame.

Transformers One is the backdoor Marvel team-up movie for you as we wait for Avengers 5

Coming across like the Transformers answer to Pixar’s Lightyear, the animated prequel likewise casts a Marvel Chris as a sci-fi action figure hero in order to tell an origins story that probably doesn’t need telling. Hemsworth stars as a young Optimus Prime, called Orion Pax, with Eternals and Spider-Verse star Brian Tyree Henry playing his best pal, D-16, who we know is destined to become his nemesis, Megatron.

Meanwhile, Black Widow herself is teaming up with her Asgardian co-star once more as Scarlett Johansson is playing female Transformers Evita-1. The Marvel star power doesn’t end there, either, as Laurence Fishburne — Silver Surfer, Bill Foster in the Ant-Man movies and the Beyonder in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur — is likewise in the mix. And lest we forget Jon Hamm, who was going to be Mr. Sinister in Fox’s X-Men universe before that died a death. Meanwhile, co-stars Keegan-Michael Key and Steve Buscemi are bound to make MCU appearances at some point.

Despite being the biggest, most reliable money-making franchise on the planet, the next chapter in the Avengers saga is taking its sweet time in getting here, something that Bob Iger can’t be happy about. So it’s only adding insult to injury that Paramount’s over here bringing Avengers back together to line its own pockets. Transformers One – Marvel Zero, you might say.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where does Gene Hackman live?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Where does Gene Hackman live?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Every ‘Scary Movie’ in the franchise, ranked
Category: Movies
Movies
Every ‘Scary Movie’ in the franchise, ranked
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 18, 2024
Read Article The streamers have spoken, and they’d rather watch Power Ranger puppies than Tom Cruise jumping off of cliffs
Paw Patrol/Mission Impossible
Category: News
News
Movies
Movies
The streamers have spoken, and they’d rather watch Power Ranger puppies than Tom Cruise jumping off of cliffs
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Does Rex die in ‘Megan Leavey?’
Kate Mara hugs a German Shepperd in the war film 'Megan Leavey'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
Does Rex die in ‘Megan Leavey?’
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘I think it’s totally his fault’: Brian Cox calls out Joaquin Phoenix for being ‘truly terrible’ in ‘Napoleon’
Photo motnage of British actor Brian Cox attending the HBO Max premiere of "Succession" at Academia de Cine on March 29, 2023 in Madrid, Spain and of Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon'.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
‘I think it’s totally his fault’: Brian Cox calls out Joaquin Phoenix for being ‘truly terrible’ in ‘Napoleon’
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where does Gene Hackman live?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Where does Gene Hackman live?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Every ‘Scary Movie’ in the franchise, ranked
Category: Movies
Movies
Every ‘Scary Movie’ in the franchise, ranked
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 18, 2024
Read Article The streamers have spoken, and they’d rather watch Power Ranger puppies than Tom Cruise jumping off of cliffs
Paw Patrol/Mission Impossible
Category: News
News
Movies
Movies
The streamers have spoken, and they’d rather watch Power Ranger puppies than Tom Cruise jumping off of cliffs
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Does Rex die in ‘Megan Leavey?’
Kate Mara hugs a German Shepperd in the war film 'Megan Leavey'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
Does Rex die in ‘Megan Leavey?’
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘I think it’s totally his fault’: Brian Cox calls out Joaquin Phoenix for being ‘truly terrible’ in ‘Napoleon’
Photo motnage of British actor Brian Cox attending the HBO Max premiere of "Succession" at Academia de Cine on March 29, 2023 in Madrid, Spain and of Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon'.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
‘I think it’s totally his fault’: Brian Cox calls out Joaquin Phoenix for being ‘truly terrible’ in ‘Napoleon’
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 18, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'