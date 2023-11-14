Is Marvel really scrapping ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?’ Rumors of Jonathan Majors’ firing, explained

The Marvel fandom has been in a state of severe Kangst for months and months , ever since Jonathan Majors‘ arrest led to it appearing that Marvel Studios had no choice but to let him go as the Multiverse Saga’s big bad. Surprisingly, though, no official confirmation has emerged one way or the other.

On Nov. 1, Variety published a shocking expose that reported Marvel had debated what to do with Majors and Kang at the studio’s annual retreat in September, with options discussed including replacing the character entirely with a different villain, perhaps Doctor Doom. Kevin Feige himself has denied other claims in this report, however, and Majors remains on board.

That said, fresh intel has since surfaced which claims that Marvel is indeed shifting its focus away from Kang, which could mean that the much-anticipated Avengers: The Kang Dynasty might no longer exist. Let’s examine the evidence…

Is Marvel really “moving away” from Jonathan Majors as Kang?

Image via Marvel Studios

Writer and journalist Joanna Robinson, who has caused a stir in the Marvel sphere recently with her tell-all book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, has made the shocking claim that Marvel is “likely” to be “moving away” from its “Kang storyline.” While this is being seen by some as proof that both Majors is out the door and The Kang Dynasty is being scrapped, it’s important to note that Robinson’s comments only confirm one particular franchise exit.

While speaking to Ringer’s House of R podcast, Robinson claimed that screenwriter Jeff Loveness has parted ways with Marvel. Following penning Kang’s debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Loveness initially seemed like a safe pair of hands to trust The Kang Dynasty in, but fan opinion unfortunately turned against the scribe following Quantumania‘s poor reception. Here’s what Robinson had to say:

“I was asking about the screenwriter Jeff Loveness, who wrote Quantumania and was supposed to write Kang Dynasty. I had it confirmed to me he’s no longer working for Marvel. I asked the person why; they said he was all wrapped up in this Kang storyline, and they are likely going to be moving away from that.”

So does Loveness’ Marvel split confirm Kang Dynasty is dead? Not necessarily. An official Marvel Studios source, Loki producer Kevin Wright has himself claimed that Michael Waldron — Loki season 1’s showrunner and writer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — is currently working on both The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. So, wait, what does this mean?

What’s next for the Avengers without The Kang Dynasty?

Screencaps via Marvel Studios

Waldron was already hired to pen Secret Wars so it appears that Marvel has now asked him to take over from his former Rick & Morty colleague Jeff Loveness to retool The Kang Dynasty. The big question of whether Jonathan Majors is truly out as Kang remains, but if we take Robinson’s intel as red it certainly seems that way. As Waldron is still apparently attached to the project, we can likely assume that TKD is being reworked into a different kind of Avengers 5.

Secret Wars was always possible to do without Kang, given that the Beyonder and Doctor Doom (technically God Emperor Doom) are the big bads of the two comic book Secret Wars events. If The Kang Dynasty isn’t simply scrapped and is instead reimagined then it will need to be rebuilt from top to bottom.

With the multiverse cracked wide open, the sky is really the limit with what Marvel can do to take Kang’s place. However, given Waldron’s involvement, it’s tempting to imagine Scarlet Witch could return to cause more havoc. Perhaps in some kind of reverse of House of M, where she brings mutants into the MCU’s reality instead of wiping them out.

Overall, it’s not worth worrying just yet that we’re going to have to wait until Secret Wars gets here in May 2027 for our next Avengers fix. Disney will be desperate for those big bucks that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes bring, so you can bet that something will fill The Kang Dynasty — currently scheduled for May 1, 2026 — if the Conqueror’s reign really has been cut short before.