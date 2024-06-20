Hugh Jackman had better watch out as former co-star with Marvel ambitions is odds-on favorite to replace him as Wolverine

The Marvel universe moves fast. So fast, in fact, that Hugh Jackman hasn’t even officially made his grand return as Logan yet in this July’s Deadpool & Wolverine and there’s already renewed interest in who’s going to replace him as the MCU’s own Wolverine. But it’s just possible our new Wolvie could be someone from Jackman’s own past.

Yes, apparently it’s 2019 all over again because Taron Egerton is once more the odds-on favorite to be the next Wolverine. According to the latest betting odds from Sportscasting.com, the Kingsman actor — who previously worked with Jackman on 2016’s Eddie the Eagle — is clear in the top spot with +200 odds. In silver is another old favorite, Venom‘s Tom Hardy, while Suicide Squad‘s Scott “Son of Clint” Eastwood is in third. Henry Cavill and Jeremy Allen White are then in joint fourth place.

Obviously, the betting odds aren’t in any way indicative of what Marvel Studios itself has got planned, but it has to be said that Egerton has made no secret of his interest in swiping Jackman’s iconic role over the years.

Taron Egerton really, really, really wants to be Wolverine

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

In 2022, Egerton admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that he’s definitely got his eyes on Wolverine’s yellow helmet. He even revealed that he had already met with Kevin Feige to discuss joining the MCU and stressed that he really hopes Marvel gives him “a shot” to play a superhero in the franchise.

“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that,” Egerton responded with a laugh when asked if had interest in playing Logan. “I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it. But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

Well, the odds may literally be in his favor, but unfortunately for Taron, Hugh’s not necessarily ready relinquish the role just yet. Rumors are swirling that both Deadpool and Wolverine will be back for Avengers: Secret Wars (and perhaps even Avengers 5 before that). So the earliest Earth-616 could get its own Logan would be in Phase 7, sometime after 2027.

That’s plenty of time for Egerton to convince Marvel that he’s the best there is at what he does.

