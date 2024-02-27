Is the Nintendo Switch 2 available for pre-order?

It’s crazy to think that the Nintendo Switch has been around for seven years now, but it’s the truth. Like it or not, we’ll have to start preparing to say goodbye to the beloved console as murmurings of a Nintendo Switch 2 begin circulating.

Recommended Videos

We’ve had some good times with the Switch, the console has a great selection of indie titles as well as plenty of modern classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons all have a special place in the hearts of Nintendo fans the world over. The Switch is one of the highest selling consoles of all time, but now we must look to the future, a future that is fast approaching. It looks like Nintendo are getting close to announcing the Switch 2.

Is the Nintendo Switch 2 available to pre-order?

Let’s clear something up real quick: The “Switch 2” appears to be a placeholder name, it likely won’t actually be called that upon release. And as for whether customers are capable of pre-ordering, the answer is technically no. You see, according to Gamerant, a page listing the console for pre-order mysteriously appeared on the Japanese website Meccha. It looked like a pre-order page listing the “Nintendo Switch 2,” naturally fans got excited when the news first broke.

Of course, it’s worth taking this information with a grain of salt. Maybe Meccha knows something we don’t; Nintendo could have informed retailers about an imminent announcement. But more likely they’re just anticipating the new console’s release like the rest of us. After all it’s not exactly a shock to hear that Nintendo are making another console, we’ve been waiting for this news a long time now, especially with the recent announcement from Sony that the PS5 is in the later stages of its life now.

You can check out the page on Meccha yourself, whilst there isn’t actually an option to pre-order, you can opt to get notified when it’s available. A quick look at the page doesn’t really give us much though. No image, no price, and a date of December 31st this year which doesn’t seem likely, (if they were to release this year a release after Christmas would be the worst business decision ever!)

What does this all mean?

Whilst we already knew that a successor to the Switch was on its way, this just seems to suggest that the people who run Meccha think an announcement is coming. Of course, so far, they’re the only ones to list the Switch 2 on their site; if you see any online retailers allowing you to pre-order the console assume it’s a scam until Shigeru Miyamoto says otherwise.