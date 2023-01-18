Is ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ part of the Arkhamverse?

We have not seen a game from the developers of the Batman: Arkham franchise, Rocksteady Studios, for a number of years. Their last main game was Batman: Arkham Knight which was released in 2015, although they also worked on the virtual reality title Batman: Arkham VR as well, which was released in 2016. Rocksteady’s next game will not stray too far from their previous ones, as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is also a DC game.

This game will see you play as one of four members of the Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and King Shark. Their task is to take down the members of the Justice League who have been brainwashed by the villain Brainiac. But, as it does take place in the DC universe, you might be wondering if the game takes place in the shared universe of the Batman: Arkham franchise. So, let’s look at the story of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and let you know if it is connected to any of Rocksteady’s previous games.

Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League part of the Batman: Arkham franchise?

Today marks 7 years since the release of Batman: Arkham Knight. We're honored that so many players continue to keep Gotham safe after all these years, and can’t wait for you to explore the Arkhamverse's Metropolis in 2023. pic.twitter.com/Wz0yc1FCax — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) June 23, 2022

Batman was revealed to be in the game, and it is the Batman: Arkham Batman we will be facing off against as the game does take place in that universe. In 2022, Rocksteady took to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary of Batman: Arkham Knight and they wrote that they “can’t wait for you to explore the Arkhamverse’s Metropolis.” Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does take place in the Batman: Arkham universe, but the game will not spend much time in Gotham, instead taking place in Metropolis.

It is currently unknown how heavy the references to the previous games in the series would be, but Harley Quinn was a main character in those games so it would be weird if she did not mention her shared history with the Caped Crusader. Speaking of the Dark Knight Detective, Kevin Conroy’s last performance of Batman will be in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The famed Batman voice actor passed away in November last year.

Because it is the Batman we controlled in the Batman: Arkham games, you have to wonder whether his secret identity being revealed at the end of Batman: Arkham Knight will play into Rocksteady’s new game at all. Let’s hope we don’t have to go up against him too much, as those boss fights will undoubtedly be some of the toughest ones gamers have ever faced.

Check out Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League when it comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC on May 26, 2023.