Kevin Conroy has reportedly passed away aged 66
Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to alleged reports by Conroy’s former coworkers.
Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy, posted on Facebook with the following:
Conroy is best known for his role of Batman in the DC Animated Universe franchise of films, including but not limited to Batman: Gotham Knight, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, and Batman: The Killing Joke. He did the same for a wide variety of animated television shows based on DC Comics, again voicing Batman in the likes of Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League Unlimited, and Justice League: The Brave and the Bold.
His perennial place as the voice of Batman expanded to video games as well, lending his talents to the likes of the Batman: Arkham and Injustice series of games, as well as Lego DC Super-Villains and MultiVersus.
Outside of Batman, he also lent his voice to The Venture Bros., Jay & Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie!, and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.