Kevin Conroy, famous for lending his voice to many animated renditions of iconic comic book hero Batman, has passed away at age 66, according to alleged reports by Conroy’s former coworkers.

Members of the Batman animated family are reporting that Kevin Conroy has passed away. We had the privilege of attending conventions alongside Kevin over the years and are heartbroken by this news. pic.twitter.com/rgjpB22LRb — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) November 11, 2022

Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy, posted on Facebook with the following:

Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He's been ill for a while but he really put in… Posted by Diane Pershing on Friday, November 11, 2022

Conroy is best known for his role of Batman in the DC Animated Universe franchise of films, including but not limited to Batman: Gotham Knight, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, and Batman: The Killing Joke. He did the same for a wide variety of animated television shows based on DC Comics, again voicing Batman in the likes of Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League Unlimited, and Justice League: The Brave and the Bold.

His perennial place as the voice of Batman expanded to video games as well, lending his talents to the likes of the Batman: Arkham and Injustice series of games, as well as Lego DC Super-Villains and MultiVersus.

Outside of Batman, he also lent his voice to The Venture Bros., Jay & Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie!, and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.