Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald and Katy Perry accept the ASCAP Award at the 27th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards Show at Renaissance Hollywood Hotel on April 21, 2010 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Category:
News
Celebrities
Music

‘Explains why her new song is crap’: Katy Perry controversy gets turned around by claims she’s being forced to work with alleged abusive producer

The inner workings of the music industry continue to be shadowy, complicated places.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 02:17 pm

Katy Perry‘s return to music has not exactly been smooth. The “I Kissed a Girl” singer has come under fire for reuniting with controversial producer Dr. Luke for her new song, “Woman’s World,” but some fans seem to think that’s not the whole story.

Recommended Videos

A fierce debate has been waging on the internet about whether Katy Perry chose to collaborate with Dr. Luke of her own free will, or whether she might be contractually obligated to do so. The last time the duo had produced music together was for Perry’s fourth studio album Prism in 2013, approximately a year before fellow pop star Kesha sued the award-winning producer for sexual harassment, sex-based hate crimes, civil harassment, and more.

From viral TikTok videos to viral X threads, Internet sleuths are beginning to dig into it all in detail in an attempt to justify Perry’s decisions. With little help from its hyper-sexualized music video, which was intended as satire but ultimately poorly executed, “Woman’s World” has been completely panned by critics, with outlets like The Guardian calling it “garbage” and “regressive.”

So, let’s get into it

@creeptime

Shedding some light on the recent allegations and blinds coming out about Katy Perry #katyperry #bts #womansworld #conspiracy #story #storytime #backstory #theory #foryoupage #fypage

♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) – howlingindicator

Following Kesha’s lawsuit, Dr. Luke countersued the “TiK ToK” musician and her mother for defamation, asking for $50 million in damages. After plenty of legal twists and turns, the two eventually settled nearly a decade later in 2023, just before the case was meant to go to trial. Through it all, the producer continued to deny the singer’s allegations, but his name is still primarily associated with them.

Perry was a key part of the legal proceedings, since Dr. Luke’s defamation lawsuit was tied to a text Kesha had sent Lady Gaga claiming that the “Dark Horse” artist had also been raped by the producer. According to the LA Times, the “Roar” singer said, during sworn questioning in 2017, that the accusations were “absolutely not” true. A 2018 NME article also quotes Perry as describing them as “outrageous and untrue.”

Perry made sure to steer clear of Dr. Luke while the lawsuit was going on, but was quick to reunite once the two parties settled. Other artists like Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, and Kim Petras released songs co-produced and co-written by the alleged abuser in the last few years and received some backlash, albeit nowhere near the scale of the hatred spewed against Perry.

Some people seem to believe Perry is under a contractual obligation to release a total of six albums with Dr. Luke (three of which being the three they have already made together). The claims come from reports, particularly by The Blast, that mention that $10.2 million out of the $50 million figure that the producer was seeking in damages came from “work that would have been done on Katy Perry’s 4th, 5th, and 6th albums.” Fans took this as confirmation that the two had an agreement to make three more albums together, but it is not that simple.

Explains why her new song is crap! She probably doesn’t want to give them anything decent,”

said one TikTok user

Ok. I think she wrote a crap song and is trying to spin it,”

another commentator chirped in.

While reports do not make this clear, it’s likely that the $10.2 million figure was merely an estimate from Luke’s team on what he could have made from future Perry collaborations, had Kesha’s claims not tarnished his reputation. During her 2017 deposition, publicly accessible via the NY Courts E-Courts website, Perry confessed to severing ties with her until-then-go-to producer for fear of public backlash. Dr. Luke was perhaps trying to use those statements to prove the harmful impact of Kesha’s lawsuit on his career and related earnings.

Working with him at this moment (…) would not be received well because of this lawsuit. (…) I would be picking a side. (…) I would be attacked, I would be the one woman that is against women and I’m not against women, but I believe in innocent until proven guilty and I believe in justice,”

Perry said in her statement.

In the same deposition, however, the singer seemingly indicates that she did enter a publishing deal with Luke in 2007, but it was for only three albums.

An excerpt of Katy Perry's 2017 deposition in the Luke vs. Kesha defamation lawsuit.
Screengrab via NY Courts E-Courts
An excerpt of Katy Perry's 2017 deposition in the Luke vs. Kesha defamation lawsuit.
Screengrab via NY Courts E-Courts

There is no proof that Katy Perry was in any way obligated to collaborate with Dr. Luke after her fourth album, “Prism” (her third with the producer’s contribution). While Dr. Luke and Kesha’s settlement in 2023 didn’t really tip the scales to any one side legally, multiple other female artists have come forward in support of Kesha and against the 50-year-old producer, certainly tipping it in her favor in the court of public opinion.

Kelly Clarkson said Dr. Luke was “not a good guy to [her]” and called him “kind of difficult to work with” and “kind of demeaning.” Becky G filed a lawsuit in 2018 claiming Dr. Luke had forced her into endorsing a nutrition supplements brand under threat she would not have a career otherwise. She dropped it a year later. Bebe Rexha shared experiences with an unnamed major producer people believe to be Dr. Luke who made her feel unsafe. Pink called the Kesha lawsuit “karma” because the 50-year-old is “not a good person” and “doesn’t go good business.”

Ke$ha and Katy Perry at The American Music Awards after party hosted by Rolling Stone held at The Rolling Stone Restaurant And Lounge on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2017, Katy Perry talked about never wanting to take sides or publicly support either Kesha or the alleged abusive producer. “I want to stay out of it because I know them both and I empathize with both of them and obviously it’s a horrible situation for both of them. The only two people that know what really went on are those two people,” she stated.

Neither Perry, Luke, or Kesha have made any public comments about “Woman’s World,” the former’s upcoming album, or the collaboration as yet. 143 is set to be released Sept. 20, 2024.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.
linkedin