‘Hang on a second, you might be on to something here’: Fans react to Katy Perry’s song and how it sounds like it was created for Barbie (and then rejected)

Katy Perry’s new track “Woman’s World” has been getting a lot of attention, and not necessarily for the right reasons. However, a TikTok video has offered up an interesting theory about the tune. Was it made (and submitted) in the hopes of being part of the 2023 comedy/fantasy film Barbie, only to be rejected? This is what TikTok user bornloseryeah thinks, and many people appear to be in agreement with her.

She posted a video of herself listening to the track, and the onscreen text reads, “So we all agree that Katy submitted this for the intro to the Barbie movie, right? Like where Pink by Lizzo plays? And then didn’t get it and decided to release an album instead?” She chose not to caption the post, but really, she didn’t need to. TikTok users have taken to the comment section of the video to share their thoughts, and it’s clear a lot of people agree with bornloseryeah has said.

TikTokers react to the theory Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” was submitted to be part of Barbie

The clip’s comment section has produced interesting thoughts on Katy Perry’s track, and many now feel that the song was definitely created to be included in the film. “Hang on a second, you might be on to something here…” a comment reads, and many are in agreement because it has been liked over 77,000 times.

“THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I THOUGHT ABOUT I CAN DO IT WITH A BROKEN HEART BY TS!!!! same EXACT vibe and sound,” another fan shared. Other comments on the post include, “yeah the song only really makes sense in the context of the barbie movie,” “yeah the song only really makes sense in the context of the barbie movie,” and “It gives the intro to a movie about a woman in her 30s who has focused so much time on her career and has ignored her love life, but she will find someone.”

There are also some thoughts about different artists submitting songs for Barbie, including Taylor Swift. “I have the same theory about Hits Different by Taylor Swift,” a comment reads.

When you hear “Woman’s World” and have this theory in mind, it’s hard not to imagine it was submitted for Barbie. It’s also hard to get behind a supposed feminist anthem when you know about producer Dr. Luke’s involvement in the track, which is why Perry has taken so much heat. This alone makes it a poor fit for a movie that explores themes like patriarchy and feminism.

