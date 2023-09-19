What has Katy Perry said about ex-husband Russell Brand amid the allegations of rape against him?

The pop star's 2013 comments on knowing the "real truth" about her ex-husband have been circulating since the bombshell allegations.

The fallout from the bombshell allegations leveled against Russell Brand continues to unfold. Following an explosive joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 — which alleged that Brand raped and sexually assaulted four women from 2006 to 2013 — news has since broken that the comedian’s tour and future book plans have been canceled.

Now, old quotes relating to Brand’s past behavior have surfaced online as people try to make sense of what the investigative documentary In Plain Sight portrayed as an ‘open secret’ within the comedy and entertainment world.

While Brand has denied the claims — describing them as “serious allegations that I absolutely refute” a mere hours before In Plain Sight aired — attention has turned to those who’ve referenced his reputation, including ex-wife and pop star Katy Perry. Brand and Perry tied the knot in 2010 and were married for 14 months before divorcing in 2011.

What has Katy Perry said about her ex-husband Russell Brand?

Perry’s most recirculated comments regarding Brand appear in her 2013 interview with Vogue, years after their tumultuous split. The singer described Brand as “very controlling” and claimed that the comedian couldn’t handle her “being the boss” while working on her tour.

While Perry admitted to feeling initially most responsible for the divorce, she told Vogue that she eventually “found out the real truth.” The pop star remained tight-lipped as to what exactly that truth was, saying she would “keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.” In the same interview, Perry claimed that Brand informed her of their divorce via text message before saying she had since “moved on” from their relationship.

Elsewhere in the Vogue piece, Perry described Brand as a “very smart man” whom she was “in love with.” The pair first met on the set of Get Him To The Greek, in which Perry made a cameo that was ultimately left on the cutting room floor. While Perry has historically commented on claims of Brand’s behavior, she has yet to respond to these most recent allegations.

What have other celebrities said about Russell Brand?

Perry joins a slew of celebrities whose past statements about Brand have resurfaced after the allegations. Kylie Minogue’s sister, Dannii Minogue, also recalled an experience with Brand while appearing on his MTV chat show, 1 Leicester Square. “He is completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator,” Minogue told The Mirror in 2006. “He wouldn’t take no for an answer,” the singer added.

Elsewhere, comments made by fellow comedian Katherine Ryan — who worked with Brand as a co-judge on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle in 2018 — have been read as references to Brand’s reputation. While she refused to name the comedian — doing so would cause a “litigious minefield” — Ryan called out “a predator” she had worked with while appearing on BBC’s Louis Theroux Interviews last year.

“Lots of people have tried to nail this person down,” Ryan said at the time. “This person has very good lawyers.” Meanwhile, quotes made by Kristen Bell in a 2010 interview with the Daily Mail have likewise circulated, with the actress — who starred opposite Brand in 2008’s Forgetting Sarah Marshall — saying she had warned the comedian not to behave inappropriately.

Bell said she “made it really clear” during filming that she would “sock [Brand] in the balls if he tried anything,” claiming that the comedian was “intimidated” by her.