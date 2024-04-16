He’s Superman, the Witcher, and Sherlock Holmes. He can rock a flat-top haircut and he’s about to reboot Highlander and launch a Warhammer universe. Is there anything Henry Cavill can’t do? No, apparently, as the internet is also convinced that he is capable of getting pregnant.

Hey, no body-shaming or J.K. Rowling-like gender absolutism here; we don’t fully understand the biology of Kryptonian people, so maybe Kal-El can carry a baby. Here on planet Earth, though, the confusing question “Is Henry Cavill pregnant?” started doing the rounds after the Argylle star became connected to some surprise pregnancy rumors. So let’s clear up whether Cavill is really going from Daddy to daddy.

Henry Cavill confirms surprise pregnancy news

It’s true! Well, no, Henry Cavill himself is not pregnant, but the 40-year-old British actor is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, 34. Viscuso is in the movie business too, serving as an executive producer at Vertigo Entertainment and producing such hit films as The LEGO Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Pregnancy rumors starting swirling after Cavill and Viscuso were spotted out and about in New York City on Sunday and the latter appeared to have a distinct baby bump showing. Sure enough, Access Hollywood took the opportunity to quiz Cavill on whether he was becoming a father while at the premiere of his latest project, Guy Ritchie’s period spy flick The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

With a big grin on his face and a chuckle, Henry confirmed the happy news. “I’m very excited about it, Natalie and I are both very excited,” he revealed, before teasing that the couple will likely keep fans updated via their social media feeds over the course of Viscuso’s pregnancy. “I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” he hinted. Although the interviewer had maybe forced Cavill’s hand in formally announcing his news, he looked in good spirits and ready to discuss it, and appeared genuinely touched when the interviewer told him that he’ll make a great father.

Congrats to Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso on their upcoming Superboy or Supergirl!

