Henry Cavill attends the "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 15, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities

Is Henry Cavill pregnant?

Yes, you read that right.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 12:39 pm

He’s Superman, the Witcher, and Sherlock Holmes. He can rock a flat-top haircut and he’s about to reboot Highlander and launch a Warhammer universe. Is there anything Henry Cavill can’t do? No, apparently, as the internet is also convinced that he is capable of getting pregnant.

Recommended Videos

Hey, no body-shaming or J.K. Rowling-like gender absolutism here; we don’t fully understand the biology of Kryptonian people, so maybe Kal-El can carry a baby. Here on planet Earth, though, the confusing question “Is Henry Cavill pregnant?” started doing the rounds after the Argylle star became connected to some surprise pregnancy rumors. So let’s clear up whether Cavill is really going from Daddy to daddy.

Henry Cavill confirms surprise pregnancy news

It’s true! Well, no, Henry Cavill himself is not pregnant, but the 40-year-old British actor is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, 34. Viscuso is in the movie business too, serving as an executive producer at Vertigo Entertainment and producing such hit films as The LEGO Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Pregnancy rumors starting swirling after Cavill and Viscuso were spotted out and about in New York City on Sunday and the latter appeared to have a distinct baby bump showing. Sure enough, Access Hollywood took the opportunity to quiz Cavill on whether he was becoming a father while at the premiere of his latest project, Guy Ritchie’s period spy flick The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

With a big grin on his face and a chuckle, Henry confirmed the happy news. “I’m very excited about it, Natalie and I are both very excited,” he revealed, before teasing that the couple will likely keep fans updated via their social media feeds over the course of Viscuso’s pregnancy. “I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” he hinted. Although the interviewer had maybe forced Cavill’s hand in formally announcing his news, he looked in good spirits and ready to discuss it, and appeared genuinely touched when the interviewer told him that he’ll make a great father.

Congrats to Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso on their upcoming Superboy or Supergirl!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How old was Prince William when his mother Diana died?
UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 01: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales with their baby son, Prince William, at home in Kensington Palace (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How old was Prince William when his mother Diana died?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Did William and Kate live together in college?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did William and Kate live together in college?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How many kids does Donald Trump have?
Donald Trump family Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
How many kids does Donald Trump have?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What nationality is Melania Trump?
Melania Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What nationality is Melania Trump?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How old was Prince William when his mother Diana died?
UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 01: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales with their baby son, Prince William, at home in Kensington Palace (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How old was Prince William when his mother Diana died?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Did William and Kate live together in college?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did William and Kate live together in college?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How many kids does Donald Trump have?
Donald Trump family Getty
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
How many kids does Donald Trump have?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What nationality is Melania Trump?
Melania Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What nationality is Melania Trump?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 16, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'