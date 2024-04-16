Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso
Screengrab via YouTube
Category:
TV

Is Henry Cavill still with Natalie Viscuso?

He's an actor and she's a Hollywood executive.
Stephen McCaugherty
Stephen McCaugherty
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 11:25 am

Henry Cavill is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, so — of course — his love life has remained under the limelight since he and movie executive Natalie Viscuso made their relationship public in 2021. But, are they still together?

Recommended Videos

Cavill is credited for acting in over 30 films and TV shows, which includes roles as Clark Kent/Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Viscuso is the Vice President of TV for Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment, according to Deadline. Her professional career has led her to many works, including two of Cavill’s movies, Enola Holmes and Man of Steel.

And after over three years together, the two are seemingly stronger than ever. That’s because Cavill confirmed on April 15 that he and Viscuso are expecting a baby. “I’m very excited about it,” Cavill told Access Hollywood during the premiere of his newest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. “Natalie and I are both very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”

Baby Cavill-Viscuso is the first child they’ll bring into the world. At the time of this writing, the due date and sex haven’t been revealed.

Fans first became aware of Cavill and Viscuso’s relationship in April 2021 when the two became Instagram official. The actor posted a photo of them playing chess with the caption: “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.” Take a look via the embedded Instagram link:

They’re also currently working together on Amazon MGM Studios’Warhammer 40,000, an adaption of the popular miniature board game.
We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Rick Grimes dead in ‘The Walking Dead?’
rick grimes the walking dead
Category: TV
TV
Is Rick Grimes dead in ‘The Walking Dead?’
Stephen McCaugherty Stephen McCaugherty Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Black Sails’ on Netflix?
Promotional image for the Starz show 'Black Sails' featuring Toby Stephens as James McGraw/Flint and Luke Arnold as "Long" John Silver.
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Is ‘Black Sails’ on Netflix?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Will there be a season 4 of ‘The Baxters?’
The cast of the TV series ‘The Baxters’ smiling in a promotional shoot
Category: TV
TV
Will there be a season 4 of ‘The Baxters?’
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 16, 2024
Read Article ’90 Day Fiancé’: Where are Nicole and Azan in 2024?
Nicole rests her head on Azan's shoulder
Category: TV
TV
’90 Day Fiancé’: Where are Nicole and Azan in 2024?
Bethany Gemmell Bethany Gemmell Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Will Trump’s hush money trial be televised?
Donald Trump hush money trial
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
Will Trump’s hush money trial be televised?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Rick Grimes dead in ‘The Walking Dead?’
rick grimes the walking dead
Category: TV
TV
Is Rick Grimes dead in ‘The Walking Dead?’
Stephen McCaugherty Stephen McCaugherty Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Black Sails’ on Netflix?
Promotional image for the Starz show 'Black Sails' featuring Toby Stephens as James McGraw/Flint and Luke Arnold as "Long" John Silver.
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Is ‘Black Sails’ on Netflix?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Will there be a season 4 of ‘The Baxters?’
The cast of the TV series ‘The Baxters’ smiling in a promotional shoot
Category: TV
TV
Will there be a season 4 of ‘The Baxters?’
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 16, 2024
Read Article ’90 Day Fiancé’: Where are Nicole and Azan in 2024?
Nicole rests her head on Azan's shoulder
Category: TV
TV
’90 Day Fiancé’: Where are Nicole and Azan in 2024?
Bethany Gemmell Bethany Gemmell Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Will Trump’s hush money trial be televised?
Donald Trump hush money trial
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
True Crime
True Crime
TV
TV
Will Trump’s hush money trial be televised?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Apr 15, 2024
Author
Stephen McCaugherty
Hailing from British Columbia, Stephen McCaugherty has been exercising his freelance writing chops since 2019, and he does his best work when he's kicking back in a hostel somewhere around the world — usually with terrible internet. Primarily focusing on reality competition shows, movies, and combat sports, he joined WGTC as an entertainment contributor in 2023.