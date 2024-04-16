Is Henry Cavill still with Natalie Viscuso?

Henry Cavill is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, so — of course — his love life has remained under the limelight since he and movie executive Natalie Viscuso made their relationship public in 2021. But, are they still together?

Cavill is credited for acting in over 30 films and TV shows, which includes roles as Clark Kent/Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Viscuso is the Vice President of TV for Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment, according to Deadline. Her professional career has led her to many works, including two of Cavill’s movies, Enola Holmes and Man of Steel.

And after over three years together, the two are seemingly stronger than ever. That’s because Cavill confirmed on April 15 that he and Viscuso are expecting a baby. “I’m very excited about it,” Cavill told Access Hollywood during the premiere of his newest film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. “Natalie and I are both very excited. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”

Baby Cavill-Viscuso is the first child they’ll bring into the world. At the time of this writing, the due date and sex haven’t been revealed.

Fans first became aware of Cavill and Viscuso’s relationship in April 2021 when the two became Instagram official. The actor posted a photo of them playing chess with the caption: “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.” Take a look via the embedded Instagram link:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) They’re also currently working together on Amazon MGM Studios’Warhammer 40,000, an adaption of the popular miniature board game.

