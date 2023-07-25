One of the most popular shonen anime series of all time is coming to a close. Here's how to watch 'Attack on Titan' in order.

When it comes to modern anime, few series can compete with Attack on Titan’s reign over the genre. The series, which began in 2013, follows humanity’s hold-out against a species of enormous man-eating Titans.

Attack on Titan is currently on a break before airing its final special. This gives fans plenty of time to catch up on anything they may have missed. If you’re interested in watching the full anime before it concludes this winter, here’s the best watch order for Attack on Titan, from the first season to now.

The best Attack on Titan watch order

Image via Funimation

Since Attack on Titan’s first airing in 2013, there have been three complete seasons of the show. Season four finished airing its majority portion, with two specials set to cap off the show’s long and popular run. These specials dubbed “The Final Chapter” will conclude the season and story as a whole.

On top of this, while there is no movie set in the universe, there have been multiple Original Video Animations, or OVAs, that bridge the story between seasons. However, for some, their canonical inclusion is up for debate, as they weren’t all written by the show’s original author, Hajime Isayama.

The only confirmed non-canonical spin-off is Attack on Titan: Junior High, which parodies the show in a slice-of-life school setting.

For the full timeline with all OVAs, you’re going to want to start with the first season. Here’s our recommended watch order list:

Attack on Titan season one

Attack on Titan: Ilse’s Notebook (OVA)

Attack on Titan: The Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Youth (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Distress (OVA)

Attack on Titan season two

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls: episodes one and two (OVA)

Attack on Titan season three: episodes one through 12

Attack on Titan: No Regrets: episodes one and two (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls: episode three (OVA)

Attack on Titan: Junior High (OVA)

Attack on Titan season three: episodes 13 – end

Attack on Titan season four, part one

Attack on Titan Season four, part two

Attack on Titan Season four, The Final Chapters: Special 1

Attack on Titan Season four, The Final Chapters: Special 2

Right now there is no release date for The Final Chapters: Special 2, however, it is expected later in 2023 and will wrap up the complete watch order.