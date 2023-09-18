Is ‘Bleach’ on Disney Plus or Crunchyroll?

The gripping saga, born from the imaginative mind of Tite Kubo, Bleach stood tall among the illustrious ‘Big 3’ anime exports of the early 2000s, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with iconic anime like One Piece and Naruto in its heyday.

The adventures of the high school student Ichigo Kurosaki as he defends humans from evil spirits and guides departed souls to the afterlife have found immense popularity worldwide. The anime series made its resounding debut on TV Tokyo back in Oct. 2004, captivating audiences through its epic 366-episode run until March 2012.

In March 2006, VIZ Media obtained the coveted home video and television distribution rights abroad. This supernatural adventure anime then soon made its grand entrance into the hearts of viewers in the United States, gracing the screens of Adult Swim from Sept. 2006 to Nov. 2014, leaving an indelible mark on the late-night lineup.

However, in a pivotal moment for fans of the Bleach anime, the series made an epic return in 2022 with an all-new sequel series titled Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War after a decade-long hiatus. The dramatic conclusion of Tite Kubo’s original 74-volume manga story was brought to life in this historic return, also known as the 17th season of the original anime. Yet, an intriguing question lingered in the minds of eager fans: where would this long-awaited series find its streaming home?

Why is Bleach not on Crunchyroll?

Following the announcement of Bleach‘s triumphant return, excitement reached a fever pitch, and streaming goliaths Disney Plus and Crunchyroll found themselves embroiled in a fierce bidding battle for the rights to the adored anime series. Disney Plus took the chance and outbid Crunchyroll since the anime streaming giant was already focused on the Fall Anime releases, which apparently also sapped its financial resources.

On 12 Aug. 2022, James Hanson, a popular Bleach YouTuber known for his reliable insights, took to the platform with a video and revealed that Disney Plus had emerged victorious in the bidding war. By Oct. 3, 2022, VIZ Media made it official that English-speaking fans in the United States would be able to watch episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Hulu USA while the episodes will be streaming internationally on Disney Plus.

Where is Bleach and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War currently streaming?

On Oct. 26, 2022, Disney Plus launched the whole original Bleach series, which spanned an incredible 16 seasons, in many nations, including Canada and the UK, delighting fans around the world. On Nov. 30, 2022, it was subsequently added to the Disney Plus Australia and New Zealand library.

For the final words, both the original Bleach series and the ongoing Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War are available to stream on Disney Plus internationally. Fans in the United States can find the anime on its Disney Plus counterpart, Hulu.