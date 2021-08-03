The 10 Strongest Bleach Characters

In a world of Soul Reapers, there are plenty of powerful individuals. The fantasy world of the anime Bleach boasts quite a few different outlets for characters to draw power from whether it be their training, unique bloodline, or the holos themselves.

Adapted from the manga, Bleach’s anime series would air from 2004 before being canceled abruptly in 2012, however, the manga would continue and introduce even more powerful beings and grant upgrades to some of the series main cast.

For the purpose of covering all bases, this article will include the ten strongest characters from the Bleach manga series, but some of them you may be familiar with from their time on screen.

10 – Lille Barro

During the 1000 year blood war arc, there were plenty of powerful Quincy introduced, one of them being Lille Barro. On the battlefield, Barro is a force to be reckoned with boasting incredible marksmanship and a handful of unique powers, including his enhanced form where he is able to fire multiple shots through a set of wings, that can help him emerge victorious through tough situations.

9 – Byakuya Kuchiki

A fan favorite, Byakuya Kuchiki is one of the most daunting figures in the early parts of both the manga and the anime. Boasting his Zanpakuto Senbonzakura, this captain of the Soul Societies 6th division has a variety of unique abilities that offer ranged offense in battle stemming from his sword Senbonzakura which can separate into hundreds of extremely dangerous flower petal-shaped blades. What makes Byakuya even more powerful is his high level of intellect on top of his variety of attacks.

8 – Shunsui Kyoraku

You don’t get to be the captain of the 1st Division without being gifted in combat and while Shunsui Kyoraku may appear to be a relaxed person, in battle you’ll want to be cautious. Alongside his mastery in swordsmanship, Shunsui has incredible spiritual power making him one of the strongest members in all the soul society.

7 – Kenpachi Zaraki

Another fan favorite, we never got to see Kenpachi’s true powers on screen, but in the manga now he’s learned how to use Nozarashi’s Bankai, Kenpachi’s already high power level has skyrocketed.

6 – Sosuke Aizen

The former 5th division captain, it takes quite a lot of strength to topple the Soul Society and that’s exactly what Aizen was able to do. Along with his intelligence, Aizen is a master swordfighter with phenomenal speed and has a laundry list of special abilities, powers, and forms he can use in battle. His on-screen demise may have done him a disservice but don’t let it fool you — Aizen is one of the strongest characters in the series.

5 – Gerard Valkyrie

Being a Sternritter, Gerard Valkyrie has a species ability that renders him basically unkillable. With this in mind, it would be hard not to put him higher on this list but he was eventually taken down, albeit due to him losing his powers.

4 – Ichibe Huosube

The protector of the Soul King and current commander of the Royal Guard, Ichibe Huosube is an extremely talented fighter with immense power. Wielding ink that can render enemies useless stripping away their power it’s no wonder Ichibe wound up so high on our list.

3 – Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto

You don’t rule over the Soul Society for so long without being incredibly skilled yourself and Yamamoto has a millennium of experience. With a combination of skills and experience, Yamamoto is a force that very few can challenge within the franchise.

2 – Ichigo Kurosaki

The series’ main character Ichigo Kurosaki goes from being one of the weakest Soul Reapers to out scaling most of them. Whether it’s his sword mastery, hollow forms, Quincy heritage, or his range of other abilities and skills he’s learned along the way, now Ichigo has control he is undeniably one of the most powerful characters in the series.

1 – Yhwach

No one in Bleach can compare to the son of the Soul King, Yhwach. Had it not been for one slip he’d have successfully ended the world of Bleach once and for all single handily. Sealed away for almost 1000 years, it’s no secret that Yhwach is the strongest character in the series with a perfect combination of skill, power nullification abilities, future sight, and intelligence that make him a nightmare to battle against.