What is the ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ arc?

Warning: This article contains light spoilers for Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood War.

Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood War is one of the year’s most hyped anime releases. The series has been getting a lot of attention from both long-time Bleach fans and those who have only recently dived into the legendary series. But what exactly is the Thousand Year Blood War, and where does it fit in with the rest of the Bleach canon?

What is Bleach?

Bleach started life as a manga on the pages of Weekly Shōnen Jump way back in 2001. Written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, the series follows teenager Ichigo Kurosaki. Ichigo inherits the power of a Soul Reaper from the strange Rukia Kuchiki after the latter gets injured defending Ichigo. Using these new powers, Ichigo is tasked with taking souls from the human world to the afterlife while also battling evil spirits and Hollows – creatures that can harm ghosts and humans and cause massive issues if left unchecked.

The series captured people’s imaginations. It was so popular it got an anime adaptation in 2004. This anime was just as popular as the manga, and it ran until 2012, spawning several spin-off movies during its run. This series was animated by legendary anime studio Pierrot, and for many fans, it was their first exposure to anime.

What is Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood War?

Thousand Year Blood War is a sequel to the classic Bleach anime. First announced in March 2020 during the “Bleach 20th Anniversary Project & Tite Kubo New Project Presentation” livestream, this series will adapt the final story arc of the manga, also called Thousand Year Blood War. This arc ran from the manga’s 55th volume to its 74th volume, the last book of the series.

Because of this, the new episodes are a direct continuation of the previous Bleach anime that wrapped up in 2012. So you’ll need to catch up with that to enjoy Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood War. Thankfully, most of the team behind the original Bleach anime are returning for this new installment, from the voice cast to animation studio Pierrot. Really making it feel like a show returning from hiatus rather than a brand-new take.

What is Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War about?

Viz Media, the company localizing the show, describes Thousand Year Blood War by saying:

“Was it all just a coincidence, or was it inevitable? Ichigo Kurosaki gained the powers of a Soul Reaper through a chance encounter. As a Substitute Soul Reaper, Ichigo became caught in the turmoil of the Soul Society, a place where deceased souls gather. But with help from his friends, Ichigo overcame every challenge to become even stronger… The history and truth kept hidden by the Soul Reapers for a thousand long years is finally brought to light. All things must come to an end–as Ichigo Kurosaki’s final battle begins!”

The arc sees a massive war start between the Quincies and the Hollows, pulling Ichigo and the entire Soul Society into it, leading the mass chaos as every side fights for its survival. On top of this, the true history of Quincey and the Soul Society is revealed, leading to a climactic final battle.

How do you watch Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War?

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will be available via Hulu in the U.S.A. Viewers outside of the U.S.A. can watch it via Disney Plus.