The 10 best ‘Bleach’ filler episodes

Filler episodes are a subject of debate among anime and manga fans. Some hate them, some don’t mind, and others absolutely love them.

Filler episodes in an anime consist of storylines that are not directly adapted from the original source material. The beloved Shonen, Bleach, has its fair share of these, mostly created by the production team to give the mangaka more time to progress, and make stories available. They usually appear a few episodes at a time, and while a few can stretch out, most are usually brief breathers.

Bleach does have the added benefit of having expansive fillers that prove quite important to the storyline. These entries can be used as a tool to explore extended character development, provide comic relief, or even promote upcoming canon arcs.

“The New Captain of the 3rd Division” (Episodes 168-189)

These filler episodes focus on the new captain that takes over the 3rd Division after the betrayal of Ichimaru Gin. The captain, Shunsuke Amagai, showed enough promise, but pulling off another betrayal on Soul Society right after Gin and Aizen was quite impossible. Regardless of the slow pacing of the first few episodes of the arc, it is still packed full of action, and the latter episodes have many great and engaging fight scenes.

“Adventures of Karakura-Raizer Team” (Episodes 213-214)

The Karakura-Raizer Team is a group created by Kisuke Urahara to protect Karakura Town from Hollows. During the Hueco Mundo Invasion arc, Ichigo, Chad, and Ishida all head to Hueco Mundo to save Orihime, who was kidnapped by Arrancar. The two filler episodes focus on this group of heroes who are now tasked with protecting both humans and Pluses from Hollow attacks while the usual protectors of the Town are away.

“Clash! Kenpachi Zaraki vs. Maki Ichinose” (Episode 98)

This episode comes from the Bount Arc, which follows a tribe of artificially created beings known as “Bount,” that are able to live forever by consuming souls. They wage war against Soul Society in an attempt to gain retribution for the suffering they have endured for centuries. The best part of this arc is the fight between Zaraki Kenpachi and Ichinose Maki. Zaraki is known for his zeal for violence and battle, but this fight allows the audience to see how truly gleeful he gets being able to use more and more of his full ability.

“Ichigo and the Magic Lamp” (Episode 287)

In this episode, Ichigo wakes up in a strange, yet familiar place with his friends calling him a different name. He and his friends sneak into a mansion filled with treasure in order to acquire a lamp. They become trapped in the mansion after acquiring the lamp, and start to find ways to escape. Everything seems real, but it is later revealed to be just a dream.

“The Nightmare Arrancar! Team Hitsugaya Moves Out” (Episode 128)

Shota Toyokawa was a Plus who died with his family in a car accident on the way to the amusement park. After he and his sister wake up as Pluses, the two wander about, hoping to find their parents. Shota is shown to be very protective of his sister but in a moment of utter fear, abandons her as she is attacked by a Hollow. He faces a lot of guilt and goes back for her. The episode delves deeply into the fear and horror that humans feel when they encounter hollows, and it also lays a foundation for the arrival of the Arrancars.

“Summer! Sea! Swimsuit Festival!!” (Episode 228)

Beach one-offs are interestingly now a staple in anime. Usually lasting just one episode, the iconic beach trope is introduced to show playful and relaxed sides to characters. In Bleach, this tale involved the main characters of the series going to the beach to unwind. They do nothing but make sand sculptures, swim, eat, and have fun. With a major battle coming up and tensions running high, it was a much-needed moment of fun for both the characters and the audience.

“Cry of the Soul? The Rug Shinigami is Born!” (Episode 229)

In this episode, a Hollow attacks the Human World, and Ikkaku Madarame and Yumichika Ayasegawa are sent to take care of the problem. The two are unable to stay in Ichigo’s residence and are forced to stay at the Asano Residence. Much to Ikkaku’s dismay, Mizuho Asano is determined to marry him, and build a life together with him. The two have problems concentrating on their mission as Mizuho keeps distracting them to gain Ikkaku’s attention.

“Forest of the Menos” (Episodes 147-149)

The Forest of Menos is located in an area beneath the surface of Hueco Mundo. These episodes provided a look at the barren areas around Heuco Mundo and told the story of Ashido Kano. Ashido was a Shinigami whose squad was killed by the Menos who reside in the forest. Being the only one who survived the battle, he is unable to move on from the guilt and anger. He decides to live in the forest and hunt hollows while wearing a hollow mask. Ashido was one of the best and most beloved filler characters in Bleach.

“The Awakening Hyōrinmaru! Hitsugaya’s Fierce Fight” (Episode 239)

This fight occurs during the Zanpakuto Rebellion Arc as Hitsugaya has to prove himself to be the master of his sword, Hyorinmaru. The Zanpakuto spirit keeps asking for his true master, refusing to believe him to be Hitsugaya, as he sees him as only a boy. The captain then has to fight with the spirit to jog his memory.

“Stolen Hogyoku” (Episodes 128-137)

This set of episodes, despite being filler, played the important role of giving the viewers more information about who Aizen was before he betrayed Soul Society, and what his motivations were for creating the Arrancar. The arc goes into his history as the former Captain of the Fifth Division, and the creation of the Hogyoku, an orb that has the power to absorb the desires of those around it, and manifest them into reality. For the sake of his own desires, Aizen betrays Soul Society and steals the Hogyoku.