All ‘Bleach’ Filler Episodes, in Order
Bleach is one of the most beloved anime series, and ahead of the show getting a long-awaited reboot, now is the perfect time to relive the story once again.
First airing in 2004, the series has aired more than 350 episodes, making the idea of watching it over again a daunting task. Fortunately, you can slim down this time substantially by cutting out filler episodes.
There have been plenty of filler episodes during the run of Bleach, many of which have crafted together entire arcs. To help you avoid these, we’ve compiled a complete list of episodes you’ll want to avoid.
Bleach filler guide
Here is a list of all of the filler episodes in Bleach. The series has run for hundreds of episodes and during this time there have been stints of filler arcs, so avoiding filler will cut down your runtime substantially.
Using the list below you can avoid these fillers. Note that where it says CONTINUED fillers start at this episode and continue until the next entry.
- Episode 33: Miracle! The Mysterious New Hero
- Episode 50: The Reviving Lion
- Episode 64: New School Term, Renji Has Come to the Material World?! – CONTINUED
- Episode 108: The Wailing Bount! The Last Clash
- Episode 128: The Nightmare Arrancar! Team Hitsugaya Moves Out – CONTINUED
- Episode 137: The Malicious Battle, Aizen’s Trap
- Episode 147: Forest of Menos! Search for the Missing Rukia – CONTINUED
- Episode 149: Through the Crumbling Forest, a Million Menos
- Episode 168: The New Captain Appears! His Name Is Shuksuke Amagai – CONTINUED
- Episode 189: The Fallen Shinigami’s Pride
- Episode 204: Ichigo’s Seppuku Persuasion Strategy
- Episode 205: Thump! A Kemari Tournament Filled With Hollows
- Episode 213: The Konso Cop Karakuraiser Is Born
- Episode 214: Karakuraiser’s Last Day
- Episode 228: Summer! Sea! Swimsuit Festival!! – CONTINUED
- Episode 266: Ichigo vs. Ulquiorra, Resume
- Episode 287: Side Story! Ichigo and the Magic Lamp
- Episode 298: Film! Festival! Shinigami Film Festival!
- Episode 299: Theatre Opening Commemoration! The Hell Verse: Prologue
- Episode 303: Real World and Shinigami! The New Year Special – CONTINUED
- Episode 305: Delusion Roars! Hisagi, Towards the Hot Springs Inn!
- Episode 311: The Soul Detective: Karakuraiser Takes Off Again! – CONTINUED
- Episode 341: Invading Army Arc, Final Conclusion
- Episode 355: Shinigami at War! New Year in Seireitei Special!