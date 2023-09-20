All new and upcoming anime in the Crunchyroll Fall 2023 lineup

Summer may be over, but Crunchyroll's still bringing the heat.

The Crunchyroll Summer 2023 season officially concludes on Wednesday, Sept. 27, so deflate those pool floats and nestle under a warm blanket instead. Transitioning directly into the Fall 2023 season, Crunchyroll promises a bevy of new releases, with new shows dropping weekly nearly every day of the week.

After combing the list, I’m particularly looking forward to Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, a fantasy drama about an elven hero coming to grips with immortality. And Shangri-la Frontier, an action fantasy shonen about a “trash-game” hunter joining a “god-tier” VR game.

Curiously absent from Crunchyroll’s list is Spy x Family season 2 — and the Attack on Titan series finale — though we know the spy comedy returns Oct. 7. Additional returning shows to look out for are Dr. STONE, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Heaven Official’s Blessing, and Goblin Slayer. Here’s every new and upcoming show on Crunchyroll’s Fall 2023 lineup.

Fall 2023: Crunchyroll’s new anime lineup

Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation — Sept. 28

A Girl & Her Guard Dog — Sept. 28

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End — Sept. 29

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange — Sept. 30

Sept. 30 Shangri-La Frontier — Oct. 1

Oct. 1 MF GHOST— Oct. 1

Berserk of Gluttony — Oct. 1

The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch — Oct. 1

SHY — Oct. 2

I’m in Love with the Villainess — Oct. 2

A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life — Oct. 2

Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions — Oct. 2

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent season 2 — Oct. 3

KamiErabi GOD.app — Oct. 4

Kizuna no Allele season 2 — Oct. 4

16bit Sensation: Another Layer — Oct. 4

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 – Cour 2 — Oct. 5

UNDER NINJA — Oct. 5

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 — Oct. 6

GOBLIN SLAYER season 2 — Oct. 6

The Kingdoms of Ruin — Oct. 6

Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2 — Oct. 6

HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima — Oct. 6

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special — Oct. 7

Tearmoon Empire — Oct. 7

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountains — Oct. 7

My New Boss is Goofy — Oct. 7

Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig — Oct. 7

I Shall Survive Using Potions! — Oct. 7

Protocol: Rain — Oct. 7

Dead Mount Death Play — Oct. 9

After-School Hanako-Kun — Oct. 10

Dr. STONE New World season 3 part 2 — Oct. 12

Heaven Official’s Blessing season 2 — Oct. 17

The Apothecary Diaries — Oct. 21

Crunchyroll Fall 2023 anime lineup coming soon

These anime are confirmed for Fall 2023 but are without a confirmed release date.

OVERTAKE!

BULLBUSTER

Arknights: PERISH IN FROST

My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer

I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness

Migi & Dali

Stardust Telepath

Fall 2023 continued releases

Returning from the Summer 2023 lineup are these five ongoing anime.