The 10 best upcoming anime of fall 2023

As the seasons change and summer transitions into Fall, there is a fresh wave of excitement in the anime world. Fall 2023 is certain to be a season of captivating stories, breathtaking animation, and unforgettable characters. From thrilling action to heartwarming rom-coms, and relatable slice-of-life dramas to mystical sci-fi worlds, this season promises to provide a diverse array of anime experiences that are sure to entice fans. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of a multitude of new series, and the lineup looks promising!

Pluto

Pluto is a Netflix anime adaptation of the critically acclaimed manga created by Osamu Tezuka and Naoki Urasawa. It is also a spin-off of the wildly popular series Astro Boy. Set in a world where advanced robots known as Plutonians coexist with humans, the story follows Europol detective Geischt, who is tasked with investigating the gruesome death of the legendary Swiss Robot, Montblanc. Pluto promises a thought-provoking and suspenseful experience for its audience, and is set to air on Oct. 26, 2023.

A Girl and Her Guard Dog

Finally making its debut, this shojo anime is an adaptation of the acclaimed manga by Hatsuharu. The story follows Isaku Senagaki who is the young daughter of a yakuza boss. Taken in by her yakuza grandfather after the death of her parents when she was 5, Isaku was shunned for her unconventional background. In a bid to finally settle and fit into her new high school, Isaku hides her identity and background. Moreover, her loyal and dedicated family servant Keiya, a chain-smoking, gun-wielding 26-year-old, vows to protect her at all costs. This series will premiere on Sept. 28, 2023.

The Kingdoms of Ruin

Based on a manga by Yoruhashi, The Kingdoms of Ruin is set in a world of witches and magic. As the years go by, the world begins to modernize and technology becomes more prominent. Technology soon dominates the power of witches and the Redia Empire begins to hunt down witches in order to erase magic completely from the world. The series focuses on Adonis, the apprentice of a witch, who promises to avenge her after her death. The Kingdoms of Ruin is scheduled to air on Oct. 7, 2023.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Based on the award-winning manga by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, Frieren follows the titular elf who has continuously watched her comrades pass away due to her long lifespan. To face the regrets of her past, she goes on a journey with her trusted companion by her side. The series has the famous Madhouse animation studio, the director of Bocchi the Rock!, and the talented composer Evan Call on its side. The two-hour-long premiere is set to air on Sept. 29, 2023.

Ragna Crimson

Ragna Crimson stands out among all the action-packed anime to be released this season. The manga has caught the attention of fans and critics alike for its amazing art and fight scenes, and based on the trailers, the anime will follow suit perfectly. The medieval dark fantasy series is set in a world where humans live in fear of annihilation by powerful dragons. Cue in Ragna, a dragon hunter out on a revenge-fueled quest that threatens everything he holds dear. The sensational anime is scheduled for release on Oct. 1, 2023.

Undead Unluck

This Shonen anime series is based on the manga by Yoshifumi Tozuka. It follows the unlucky Fuuko Izumo who suffers from a condition that brings bad luck to anyone who physically comes into contact with her, including her parents. When she meets the immortal named Andy by chance, the two team up but a mysterious and powerful organization begins to target them because of the duo’s abilities. The series has incredible character development and a romance subplot worth rooting for. Undead Unluck is set to air on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Apothecary Diaries

Set in Ancient China, The Apothecary Diaries is the story of an eccentric 17-year-old. The mystery drama follows Maomao who is kidnapped and forced to work in the Imperial Palace as a servant. Despite her predicament, Maomao decides to look on the bright side by secretly working as a pharmacist. Her talents soon catch the attention of a powerful eunuch named Jinshi, and she is soon invited to the emperor’s inner court to solve medical mysteries. The Apothecary Diaries will premiere on Oct. 22, 2023.

Dr. Stone: New World Part 2

In this new season of Dr. Stone, Senkuu is very close to finding out the secret behind the petrification that they were all under. He and his Kingdom of Science work hard to uncover the truth, but they begin to face various perils that stop them from unearthing the technology that ended the modern world three millennia ago. The new season will air on Oct. 12, 2023.

Spy X Family 2

The highly anticipated follow-up season to Spy X Family is back on Oct. 7. Its wholesome family dynamic and intriguing plot quickly captured the hearts of viewers. The new season will continue to follow the Forger family as they go about their job, all the while concealing their true identities from one another. On the other hand, the series promises to reveal more information about the Desmond family.

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2

As Attack on Titan draws to a close after 10 long years, fans are plagued with bittersweet emotions. The series special will continue on with The Rumbling, as well as the final battle against Eren for the sake of the world. Fans remain anxious for the final bow out of what is undoubtedly one of the greatest anime in existence.