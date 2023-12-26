Will there be a ‘Dr. Stone’ season 4?

If the same old anime protagonists wielding a sword or possessing magical abilities bores you, then Dr. Stone, Senku Ishigami’s scientific exploration in a post-apocalyptic world may be precisely what you’re looking for. With three seasons to savor, the anticipation for the fourth is palpable.

A fascinating fusion of science, adventure, and a hint of post-apocalyptic mystery, the anime adaptation of the renowned manga stands out like a scientific marvel in a fantastical setting. It is set in a world where the apocalypse isn’t about supernatural forces or legendary beasts but is rather a mystery petrification that turns people into stone. Senku, a brainy high school student, is committed to utilizing his scientific brilliance to bring civilization back.

Produced by TMS Entertainment, Dr. Stone first found its way to the television screens in 2019. Four years later, the anime is still going headstrong with three completed seasons and the fourth one on the horizon. The finale of Dr. Stone season 3, which aired on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, was a big event for fans as the anime has a tradition of announcing the series’ future in the season finales.

To everyone’s delight, Dr. Stone has confirmed season 4 and the return of its beloved characters and the continuation of their adventure.

Dr. Stone Season 4 release window and teaser

If you’ve caught up with the season 3 finale, you know that it has already set up Dr. Stone season 4. In the episode, we see the revival of Tsukasa and our main characters packing the ship to set sail around the world to revive more people and gather supplies. The episode ends with the Perseus setting sail from Ishigami Village towards the United States of America. This is immediately followed by an announcement that season four of Dr. Stone will be airing in October 2024.

Dr. STONE Season 4 is confirmed to be the "Final Season", titled Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE!



✨More: https://t.co/AAdQhO2Fmx pic.twitter.com/jS7iiHe8Xf — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) December 21, 2023

The exciting announcement was made in conjunction with a 10-second teaser for the next season, officially titled Dr. Stone: Science Future. A brand new visual was also released on X, which came with another surprising revelation, confirming the fourth season as the final one.

Dr. Stone Season 4 plot

Dr. Stone season 3 has adapted Chapters 90-142 out of the 232 total chapters of the original manga. This leaves the creators with another 90 chapters to adapt in Season 4. The anime has just entered into The Truth of the Petrification Saga of the manga, which has a total of four story arcs. Following this, the last Saga of the manga, titled Stone to Space starts, covering the final chapters from 213 to 232.

Dr. Stone‘s season 4 will, in keeping with the original content, center on the Perseus crew establishing cities all over the world to gather the materials needed to build a rocket. They will first travel to North America to establish Corn City, followed by an expedition to South America. We will also see another global petrification wave hit the world and Suika will be the first one to wake up.

The series will finally end with the crew successfully building a rocket to the Moon and their eventual confrontation with Why-man. Fans will probably have to wait till the finale of season 4 to find out why humanity was petrified several thousand years ago.

If you haven’t yet experienced the amazing voyage of exploration, survival, and the triumph of human intellect in the series, Dr. Stone is available to watch on Hulu or Crunchyroll, depending on your location.