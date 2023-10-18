All ‘Boruto’ arcs in order

When the Naruto manga reached its conclusion, its publishing company — Shueisha — suggested that a sequel be made, and thanks to that, we got Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Considering Naruto is currently the sixth best-selling manga of all time, this wasn’t particularly surprising. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about Boruto, but regardless of that fact, the series has acquired a loyal following of readers, and its success led to an anime adaptation airing about a year later.

At the time of writing, both the anime and manga series are still ongoing, with the source material having gathered 19 volumes thus far. As for the anime, almost 300 episodes have been aired since April 2017, despite the lack of enough canonical material to adapt. What this means is that, in order to keep the anime’s momentum going, studio Pierrot decided to add numerous events that never took place in the manga, instead of waiting around for chapters to be released.

Due to this choice, the Boruto anime currently has a a lot of filler episodes. Not all are bad, no. In fact, some are very entertaining, but it’s still crazy for the anime to have a total of 26 arcs, which is far more than the seven arcs its source material has to offer.

Boruto manga and anime arcs

Since Boruto has so much content to be explored, it can be difficult for new fans to know where to begin. For this reason, we have compiled all the story arcs in the series and organized them in order. Now, there’s no reason to delay diving into what is easily one of the best ninja franchises in anime.

Part 1 — Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Academy Entrance arc (Anime episodes 1-18)

Sarada Uchiha arc (Anime episodes 19-24)

School Trip arc (Anime episodes 25-34)

Graduation Exams arc (Anime episodes 35-39)

Genin Mission arc (Anime episodes 40-42)

Byakuya Gang arc (Anime episodes 43-52)

Versus Momoshiki arc/Chunin Exam arc (Manga chapters 0-10; Anime episodes 53-66)

Chocho arc (Anime episodes 67-71)

Mitsuki’s Disappearance (Anime episodes 72-92)

Parent and Child Day arc/Naruto Shinden arc (Anime episodes 93-97)

Jugo arc/Curse Mark arc (Anime episodes 98-105)

Konoba Shinden arc/Steam Ninja Scrolls arc (Anime episodes 106-115)

Konohamaru and Remon arc/Konohamaru’s Love arc (Anime episodes 116-119)

One-Tail Escort Mission arc (Anime episodes 120-127)

Time Slip arc (Anime episodes 128-140)

Mujina Bandits arc (Manga chapters 11-15; Anime episodes 141-156)

Kara Actuation arc (Anime episodes 157-175)

Ao arc/Vessel arc (Manga chapters 16-23; Anime episodes 178-187)

Kawaki arc (Manga chapters 24-55) Kawaki arc: Kara Clash (Anime episodes 188-205) Kawaki arc: Otsutsuki Awakening (Anime episodes 206-220)

Chunin Re-examination arc (Anime episodes 221-227)

Great Kirigakure/Great Sea Battle of Kirigakure arc (Anime episodes 228-260)

Kawaki & Himawari Academy arc (Anime episodes 261-273)

Labyrinth Game arc (Anime episodes 274-281)

Sasuke Retsuden arc (Anime episodes 282-286)

Code’s Assault arc (Manga chapters 58-67; Anime episodes 287-293)

Omnipotence arc (Manga chapters 68-80)

Part 2 — Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto’s Return arc (Manga chapters 1-present)

As the series continues, more arcs will be added to the list, but for now, this is all we have. While you wait for more content, feel free to dive back into your favorite arcs of the manga or anime, which is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.