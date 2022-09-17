Where can I read the ‘Boruto’ manga online?

One of the most popular manga that anime fans are wanting to read is Boruto. After the movie Boruto: Naruto the Movie, the anime has taken off. Fans get to follow Boruto Uzumaki, a teenager who witnesses the destruction of his village. He is incredibly angry and upset with his father for putting the good of the village ahead of his family.

Boruto decides to become a member of a ninja team. He is then given countless different tests and exams in order to show his ability and prove that he is worthy to stay a member of the team. During these tests, Naruto is kidnapped, so Baruto, along with other members of the team, are tasked with going after the hero.

During the retrieval, Baruto witnesses Sasuke battle and fight, and decides that he wants to become just like Sasuke. Baruto has the honor of serving as a bodyguard for Tento, who is the Fire Daimyo’s son. Later on, after Isshiki is destroyed by Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke, and Kawaki, Code decides he wants to avenge the death.

Code is one of the most powerful villains and easily is able to find Boro and get past his bodyguards. Code employs a female cyborg who agrees to help kill Naruto on the agreement that Kawaki is safe. She is unable to find love due to her powers, and Kawaki is one of the few people in the entire anime with whom she is able to have a romance.

Where can fans read the Boruto manga online?

Image via Viz Media

Luckily for anime fans, finding the Boruto manga online is very easy. All that fans have to do is go to the Viz Media site, and they can read all of the mangas. There are so many different stories and arcs to follow, and Viz has all of the stories that fans could ever want right there.

Viz Media does not just have Boruto manga to read, but also countless other manga that anime fans love and adore. Viz Media also offers suggestions for different manga to read based on what you are already reading. Being able to pick up and read different stories that are similar is incredibly nice to do.