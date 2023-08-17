Is Kishimoto writing ‘Boruto?’ Who is writing ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?’

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is no more. The first part of Naruto‘s spin-off manga series officially wrapped up in April, closing a chapter in the titular character’s story. Luckily for fans of the franchise, though, this is far from the end of the series, as a new chapter is only just beginning. The second part of Boruto‘s manga is aptly titled Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and shall swoop in to give readers something to look forward to again.

One thing that’s not clear to some folks, though, relates to the manga’s authorship. As we’ve come to learn, Masashi Kishimoto was ready to put the pen down after Naruto reached its conclusion, but Shueisha, its publishing company, had other plans. That’s when Ukyo Kodachi stepped in, becoming Boruto‘s mangaka under Kishimoto’s editorial supervision.

Four years into this arrangement, however, Kodachi abandoned the role, leaving Kishimoto to take full creative control of the series as its new sole writer. This means that it was Naruto‘s mangaka that brought Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to a close, but with Two Blue Vortex‘s announcement, fans were left to wonder whether or not a new writer will swoop in. Is Kishimoto committed to continuing the manga or will he hand over the pen to someone else again?

Who is Boruto: Two Blue Vortex‘s writer?

Image via Viz Media

Good news for fans of Kishimoto, as the mangaka is the one penning the second part of Boruto — for the time being, at least. The manga is and will continue to be illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, and with Kishimoto behind the wheel, fans are in for a treat.

If the leak of Boruto’s new, upgraded look is anything to go by, the series may be about to take a more mature turn soon enough. Readers certainly hope that’s the case, as its childish nature has often been pointed out as one of Boruto‘s biggest shortcomings. Now, fans just have to trust Kishimoto’s judgment and that his storytelling abilities will not let them down.

If the author was able to create Naruto, one of the most popular and best manga series ever, then he must also have some big things in store for Boruto. Granted, Naruto‘s ending has been the target of much criticism since its final chapter came out in 2014, but the past is in the past. Who knows? Kishimoto may take this opportunity to redeem himself.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex begins serialization on Aug. 21.