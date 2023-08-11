Boruto just got the biggest glow-up in ‘Naruto’ history

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation and its titular character has never quite managed to live up to the legacy left by his father, not only in the story, but also in the eyes of the fans. However, a recent look at the manga character’s updated design has people rethinking their position on the matter; as he looks good. REALLY good.

The Naruto spinoff follows the son of Naruto and Hinata as he goes through his own trials and tribulations. The series has never quite had the red carpet rolled out for it in the same way that Naruto had, but that might change given just how excited everyone has gotten over the lead character’s new look.

Much like how Naruto became Naruto: Shippuden, Boruto is also moving forward, bringing us Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. There has been quite a time jump since Naruto Next Generation finished, moving the characters four years into the future. Boruto has remained on the run, but that doesn’t seem to have stopped him from upgrading his powers and his wardrobe. Images dropped for the October issue of V-Jump which gave fans a look at the new design of Boruto on its cover, and fans are loving it.

The image came via a leak on X (Twitter), and shows Boruto giving off some serious “drip” vibes as he is fully accessorized up with belts, bracelets, and necklaces, along with a new cloak reminiscent of Sasuke’s design. It isn’t just the clothes that give off the vibe, but the very pose of the character is markedly different from the ball of energy we were first introduced to.

2 belts with a chain, a wrist band, single fingerless glove, eye scar, slashed headband, 2 chain necklaces, rolled up shirt, jacket and cape. The amount of accesories he got tells you this man has spent alot of time on the dripmart. DRIP INCARNATED 😭🔥#BorutoTwoBlueVortex pic.twitter.com/SQLOOzCBIl — Aditya☀️ 2 BLUE VORTEX (@AdityaCursed) August 10, 2023

One of the criticisms of Naruto Next Generation was that it felt a little childish at times, but with Two Blue Vortex we may get a more mature character that will address these issues.

Many fans are thrilled with the redesign, stating it’s one of the best designs they’ve seen full stop.

No words man, this is one of the best anime designs ive ever seen🥶 #BorutoTwoBlueVortex pic.twitter.com/Bk1aAKBxlg — JayD.🍥|Road to 16K| (@JaydisHIM) August 10, 2023

Out with the old and in with the new, according to this user.

BIGGEST UPGRADE IN THE HISTORY OF FICTION!!



BORUTO UZUMAKI pic.twitter.com/6x1QnockE8 — Hσwl (@howlxithree) August 10, 2023

Comparisons between Boruto’s glow up and that of Sasuke’s when Naruto: Shippuden launched also cropped up.

Damn boruto got such an amazing glow up 🔥 like his master 😍#BorutoTwoBlueVortex #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/KE80Q6SaP1 — Dïvya (@divya_000007) August 10, 2023

The character evolution must have included a professional stylist given how different Boruto’s wardrobe looks.

Another fan praises the manga artist, Mikio Ikemoto on his excellent work.

Ikemeto did a good job proud of little bro pic.twitter.com/N92ReBgvHl — Pending (@2sideAnime) August 10, 2023

Fans are hoping that this design marks a shift in tone for the story, just as they got with Naruto: Shippuden. They will have to wait and see though, as the release isn’t until Aug. 21.