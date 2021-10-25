Here’s Your Guide To Boruto’s Filler Episodes

Boruto has garnered quite an extensive episode run that now rivals that of the original Naruto series. To date, there are more than 200 episodes of Boruto available to stream⏤but which ones are the most important to watch?

Just like Naruto’s original series, Boruto boasts quite a bit of filler episodes that tell fun stories that aren’t integral to the plot or part of the anime’s manga source material. By skipping these episodes, you can cut out quite a bit of time during your first watch or rewatch of Boruto.

While you may be able to cut out an entire arc early simply by checking out Boruto: Naruto the Movie, here are the other episodes that aren’t canon and can therefore be taken out.

Boruto filler episodes guide

Here is a full list of all the filler episodes in Boruto. If you’re trying to take in everything the world of Boruto has to offer, however, then you may want to keep them in your watch of the series. There are quite a few, so use this list when making your decision.

Episode 16: “Crisis: The Threat of Failing!”

Episode 17: “Run, Sarada!”

Episode 40: “Team 7: The First Mission!”

Episode 41: “Strength in Unity”

Episode 48: “The Genin Documentary!”

Episode 49: “Wasabi and Namida”

Episode 50: “The Chunin Exams: The Recommendation Meeting”

Episode 67: “Super Cho-Cho Butterfly Mode!”

Episode 68: “Super Cho-Cho Kiss Mode!”

Episode 69: “Super Cho-Cho Love Upheaval!”

Episode 96: “Blood, Sweat and Namida”

Episode 97: “Shikadai’s Decision”

Episode 104: “The Little Roommate”

Episode 105: “A Wound on the Heart”

Episode 112: “The Chunin Selection Conference”

Episode 113: “The Qualities of a Captain”

Episode 114: “X Cards Proxy War!”

Episode 115: “Team 25”

Episode 116: “Konohamaru and Remon”

Episode 117: “Remon’s Secret”

Episode 118: “Something that Steals Memories”

Episode 119: “Konohamaru’s Ninja Way”

Episode 138: “Hiashi’s Birthday”

Episode 139: “The Terror! Enko Onikuma”

Episode 140: “The Mind Transfer Jutsu That Lost to Potato Chips”

Episode 152: “Developing One’s Medical Ninjutsu”

Episode 153: “Harmony in Gold”

Episode 154: “Himawari’s Ninja Trial Session”

Episode 156: “I Can’t Stay in My Slim Form”

This article will be updated as more episodes of Boruto are aired.