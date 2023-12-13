After years of silence, the Naruto live-action is back in full gear.

A live adaptation of the iconic anime and manga series has been teased for almost a decade now, but production halted for several years. It’s largely uncertain what triggered the news, but keen anime fans can’t help but point to the success of Netflix’s One Piece adaptation, which is undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of 2023. Nonetheless, it looks like we’ll be catching Naruto and Sasuke in theaters sooner than later after all. As more details regarding the project start to emerge, here’s everything we know about it so far.

Release window

Lionsgate, the popular entertainment firm, began production on the adaptation in July 2015, with renowned director Michael Gracey set to direct. However, details about the project were scarce for several years, leaving fans in the dark. All that changed earlier this year, when it was reported by Variety that Tasha Huo, one of their 10 screenwriters to watch, has signed on as the film’s screenwriter. Huo is largely known for her work on the upcoming Red Sonja, and Netflix’s Tomb Raider animation adaptation.

Although there has been no official confirmation, and with the production still in its early phases, the film is expected to be released in early 2025, with important developments coming soon.

What to expect?

The Naruto manga spans 700 chapters and encompasses 49 arcs between Naruto and Naruto: Shippūden. There are concerns over which story arc the film will adapt. Some fans are wary, citing the sometimes-poor track record of live-action anime adaptations, while others are encouraged by recent successes, particularly Netflix’s One Piece live-action, which stayed true to the source material. Given that the upcoming project is based on a long-running anime series, deciding which Naruto storyline will be chosen to adapt will be difficult.

Nonetheless, two animated movies, The Last: Naruto the Movie, and Boruto: Naruto the Movie were set years after the events of the fourth great Ninja War. The Last Movie focuses on Naruto Uzumaki’s ninja team as they go on a mission to stop the moon from colliding with Earth. The chaos is led by Toneri Otsutsuki, a man who wishes to marry Hinata and punish mankind for weaponizing chakra. The sequel, Boruto, focuses on Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto, who confronts a powerful duo threatening the Hidden Leaf village, leading him on a journey of self-discovery and legacy. It’s uncertain if the live-action will follow these films, but they are the only films in the franchise that are considered canon.

With reports of Masashi Kishimoto’s involvement in the film, the project has the potential to succeed. Moreover, it could join the ranks of the best live-action adaptations ever. With the production still in its early stages, no announcement has been made on the cast. In the same vein, other relevant information, such as production time, budget, and set locations have yet to be revealed.