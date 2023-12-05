8 actors who could play Naruto and Sasuke in a live-action adaptation

A Naruto live-action adaptation would undoubtedly keep the legacy of the beloved anime ongoing, but the casting for Naruto and Sasuke will be arguably the most important part of it all.

The success of Netflix’s One Piece live-action has reignited interest in anime live-action adaptations once more. Interestingly, Lionsgate first announced that they would be creating a live-action Naruto movie in 2015, but very little news has come out since then. That hasn’t stopped fans from casting their favorite options for the movie, especially for the two leads. But who could capture the lovable yet volatile Naruto, or the brooding, ambitious Sasuke in a Naruto live action?

Oakes Fegley as Naruto

Oakes Fegley is a popular fan cast for the role of Naruto as he already has the looks down pat. His roles in movies like The War with Grandpa and The Goldfinch show that he has the range to take on both a comedic role and a serious and grounded one, both of which are essential to the character of Naruto. Moreover, he would be a perfect underdog for fans to root for, as he grows stronger throughout the movie.

Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Sasuke

Another popular fan cast is Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Sasuke. Sasuke is known for his cool and calm demeanor and needs an actor that will get it right. Trainor is not only a great young actor but is also trained in Taekwondo and Tang Soo Do, with black belts in both. He got his start on Disney Channel as Parker Rooney on Liv and Maddie but has booked bigger projects since then, such as Gavin on Netflix’s Boo, Bitch.

Jacob Hopkins as Naruto

Many Naruto fans agree that Jacob Hopkins would do great as the mischievous, yet lovable young shinobi. It helps that he already has a prolific career as a voice actor for anime and animated shows alike. He is best known for voicing Gumball in The Amazing World of Gumball, but Hopkins already has one leg in the world of Naruto, as he also voices Code in Boruto: Next Generations.

Forrest Wheeler as Sasuke

Best known for playing Emery Huang on Fresh Off the Boat, Forrest Wheeler is a young actor with a lot of promise, and he’d definitely make a great Sasuke. His time playing Emery shows his diverse range as an actor, and he also has the advantage of being an accomplished martial artist. Wheeler has a black belt in Karate, as well as several wins under his belt at international martial arts competitions.

Jace Norman as Naruto

Most known for his starring role as Henry Hart in Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger, Jace Norman is another great pick for an actor to play Naruto. He already has the looks, and fans of his know that he has the skills to nail Naruto’s comedic timing. As Naruto’s multifaceted emotions are a core part of the character’s personality, Norman won’t have much of a problem delivering. To top it all off, the actor is also very athletic, which means that he will be able to nail Naruto’s duality as a fun-loving youngster, but also a disciplined ninja.

Makenyu as Sasuke

Makenyu as a Sasuke fan-cast on this list is a no-brainer. The talented actor and martial artist is no stranger to acting in live-action adaptations. So far, he has starred in the adaptations of popular anime such as Rurouni Kenshin, Tokyo Ghoul, and, most recently, Netflix’s One Piece. So why not add another classic anime to the list? Mackenyu has had a very extensive career since he began acting at a young age, and has proven over and over that he can nail the brooding Sasuke’s deadpan delivery and cool attitude.

Asher Angel as Naruto

After playing Billy Batson in DC’s Shazam, there’s no question that Asher Angel has what it takes to play the young and powerful Naruto. Angel got his start on Disney Channel and skyrocketed to fame thanks to his role in Shazam!. Like others on the list, comedy is a walk in the park for the actor. He’s also shown off his impressive range on screen, making him another perfect choice to capture all the emotive parts about Naruto that make him a fan-favorite shounen lead.

Leo Howard as Sasuke

Another actor with a martial arts background who would be perfect for Sasuke is Leo Howard. He is already known for taking on roles that allow him to show off his skills including: Disney XD’s Kickin It and G.I Joe: The Rise of Cobra. Furthermore, Howard is known for playing cool and aloof bad boys, which puts him right up Sasuke’s alley. Coupled with all these, he’s a black belt in Shōrin-ryū, and has over 20 years of martial arts training under his belt.