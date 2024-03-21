Is there a ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Netflix release date? The rumor, explained

No matter how divisive they prove to be, Netflix cannot be stopped from making more and more live-action adaptations of iconic anime. Sure, sometimes we get a One Piece, but other times we get a Cowboy Bebop. It’s anyone’s guess which side of the camp a Dragon Ball Z show would fall on.

Hold on, you’re probably thinking, no one would be stupid enough to attempt a Dragon Ball Z live-action again, would they? Not after the 2009 movie turned out not just to be a terrible adaptation of its legendary source material but also one of the worst films ever made. And especially not so soon after the death of beloved franchise creator Akira Toriyama.

Well, this is exactly what the whole internet started wondering after some mind-blowing images that claimed to be from an upcoming Netflix series based on DBZ went viral. The eye-catching pics offer a glimpse at reinterpretations of familiar characters — such as Goku, Vegeta, Krillin, Raditz, Gohan, and Master Roshi — many of whom are far more instantly recognizable than the versions seen in the ’09 film.

Dragon Ball Z de Netflix se ve increíble! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tQozfWgcRY — artmichel.eth 🦇🔊 (@artmichel_eth) March 15, 2024

Is a new Dragon Ball Z live-action on its way to Netflix?

If these images actually have you excited by the notion of a second attempt to bring Son Goku and company out of two dimensions then I’m afraid I have some bad news for you: Netflix is not working on a Dragon Ball Z live-action adaptation at this time. These are simply fanmade AI artworks. Although they are being claimed as legitimate promo photos, they should only be viewed as a fun “what if…?” rather than a sign of what will be.

It’s interesting that this AI art could get people so amped for DBZ to return to live-action, though, considering how poorly it went the last time. In the wake of Toriyama’s passing, Dragonball: Evolution star Justin Chatwin made clear that he regretted playing a part in dishonoring the writer/artist’s creation. “Rest in peace, brother,” Chatwin shared. “And sorry we messed up that adaptation so badly.”

If you’re feeling hard done by that Netflix hasn’t got a Dragon Ball adaptation in the works, maybe you’ll be interested to know it is developing a My Hero Academia movie and a Death Note series from Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers. Honestly, give them time, and a new take on Dragon Ball Z will probably come to streaming soon enough too. Just be aware that, for now, it’s not.