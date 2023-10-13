The next ‘Dragon Ball’ series gets fresh trailer and it’s bringing the ‘GT’ nostalgia

Goku and the rest of Earth’s mightiest heroes are back in the newest anime series Dragon Ball Daima, a trailer for which has just been released by Toei Animation.

The trailer may look a lot different than its predecessor, Dragon Ball Super, owing to its chibi-style aesthetic, but rest assured, it will be drawn by and derived from a brand new story from original creator Akira Toriyama. Despite the characters looking like children, all signs point to the show taking place after the events of defeating Majin Buu from Dragon Ball Z but before the rise of Beerus and Whis, as we previously reported.

So what is the explanation, exactly, for an art style that somewhat resembles the look of Dragon Ball GT, with the character’s shorter stature and larger heads? As the teaser alludes to, it seems the adult characters were inadvertently shrunken down, perhaps by a wish gone awry granted by Shenron.

Dragon Ball Daima, which was freshly announced Thursday at New York City Comic Con by executive producer Akio Iyoku, will also feature the return of a classic item from Goku’s past: his Power Pole that extended to great lengths at will. All of this adds up to an adventure that is quite reminiscent of the original Dragon Ball series from the 1980s, back when it was a modern retelling of Journey to the West instead of exclusively a fighting tournament extravaganza/martial arts show, which it eventually transformed into.

So mysterious is the show that we don’t even know the cast yet, either for the Japanese language actors or the English dub actors. However, we’ll be glued to the TV screen when Dragon Ball Daima eventually drops in the fall of 2024.