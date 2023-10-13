What is ‘Dragon Ball Daima?’

The trailer for Dragon Ball Daima is here but what is the anime and is it an official follow-up to the original series created by Akira Toriyama?

Following the success of last year’s box office hit Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it may not be entirely surprising that a brand new adventure with the likes of Goku, Krillin, Bulma, and the rest of the gang would soon come to fruition after the acclaimed series Dragon Ball Super concluded its run some five years ago.

Is ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ an official follow-up to ‘Dragon Ball Super’?

Though the finer details about the series are still somewhat under wraps, we know of a couple of key aspects. For one thing, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama is heavily involved as he is overseeing the original work, story, and character designs, according to Kotaku. Despite this, all of the characters in the series appear to be sporting a look in which they are shrunken down, not unlike the non-canon Dragon Ball GT.

However, it does appear that the full-grown versions of Goku and the like being transformed into smaller versions of themselves is actually part of the plot, as can be seen in the trailer. This would seem to indicate the story doesn’t necessarily take place when the characters are children. In fact, it actually takes place after Majin Buu’s defeat in Dragon Ball Z but before the rise of Dragon Ball Super‘s Lord Beerus and Whis, as we previously reported.

However, there will be a bit of a callback to Dragon Ball and early episodes of Dragon Ball Z: the return of Goku’s trusty staff that can grow in length, the Power Pole. The show also features itty-bitty versions of characters like Android 18, Krillin, Bulma, and Vegeta.

An exact release date for Dragon Ball Daima hasn’t been given but it is expected to come out in Fall 2024.